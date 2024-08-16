Lighthouse Autism Center Partners with Local Government Officials to Highlight Autism Services and Community Impact

MISHAWAKA, Ind., Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lighthouse Autism Center is excited to announce a series of visits from local government officials as part of Lighthouse’s community education initiative. Our mission to positively impact children with autism and those that care for them goes beyond our centers to focus on advocating for awareness and acceptance in the communities we serve. With multiple visits scheduled with the mayors of cities we serve including Richmond, Indiana (August 12); Warsaw, Indiana (August 16); Lincoln, Nebraska (September 16); Noblesville, Indiana (October 4); and more locations to come. These visits aim to highlight the vital autism services provided by our centers and engage with local government officials to dialogue and advocate for families with autism in their communities.



The upcoming visits will provide local officials with the opportunity to meet with our team, learn about early intervention and its important role in achieving long-term outcomes, and witness firsthand the positive impact of our services. These engagements underscore the commitment of local leaders to understanding and supporting initiatives that improve the quality of life for their residents.

Autism spectrum disorder is a complex developmental condition affecting approximately 1 in 36 children in the United States, as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Research highlights that early and consistent therapy is crucial for the development of those with autism and can significantly enhance communication skills, social abilities, and overall quality of life. At Lighthouse Autism Center, Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy, is provided to support children with autism and their families in the development of these skills and support them in ultimately leading more independent lives in the future.

“Early intervention is crucial for children with autism, and Lighthouse Autism Center plays a key role in providing services that truly make a difference,” said Mayor Oler, who recently visited the Richmond center. “I am eager to learn more about the center’s work and explore how we can further support this vital cause in our community.”

These visits emphasize the importance of community support and collaboration in addressing the needs of individuals with autism and their families. Lighthouse Autism Center remains steadfast in its mission to raise awareness about autism and advocate for resources that benefit families across our service areas.

About Lighthouse Autism Center

Lighthouse Autism Center, a leader in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy, has been dedicated to supporting families affected by autism spectrum disorder (ASD) since 2012. Founded by parents of a child with autism, Lighthouse offers a comprehensive and individualized approach to therapy that brings together compassionate care and clinical excellence. With a focus on individualized care and early intervention, the center offers a range of services in addition to ABA including diagnostics services, speech therapy, social skills groups, parent training and community training.

