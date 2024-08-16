American Rebel Beer is Primary Sponsor of Matt Hagan’s Dodge SRT Hellcat Funny Car at Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals

Brainerd, MN, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) ("American Rebel" or the "Company"), a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of American Rebel Beer (www.americanrebelbeer.com) and branded safes, personal security and self-defense products and apparel, is proud to be the primary sponsor of Matt Hagan’s Dodge SRT Hellcat Funny Car at this weekend’s Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. Hagan previously won at Brainerd in 2021, and he also has four number 1 qualifiers at Brainerd, which came in 2011, 2016, 2019 and 2022.



“I’m honored to represent American Rebel because it’s a company I believe in and that I’ve personally invested in,” said Matt Hagan (www.matthaganracing.com). “American Rebel CEO Andy Ross is a great guy; we all click and get along really well together. It makes it easy to represent the brand. Andy was along for the championship ride last year and wanted to do more, so I’m very proud to represent them.”

“American Rebel Beer is the perfect primary sponsor for Matt Hagan’s championship Funny Car,” said Andy Ross. “Riding along with Matt, Tony and Leah last year was a lot of fun and we were thrilled to step up this year and put America’s Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer on the car.

“Tony, Leah, Matt and the entire Tony Stewart Racing Team are an extension of our American Rebel Beer Team as TSR goes the extra mile to help our company grow our business. Matt has 51 Funny Car wins and four season-long championships to his name. We couldn’t be prouder to be involved.”

American Rebel Light Lager, a premium domestic light lager, not a craft beer, is currently available at Tony Stewart’s Eldora Speedway (www.eldoraspeedway.com), the World’s Greatest Dirt Track, and in several states with many more coming on soon. For more information on the availability of American Rebel Light Lager, go to AmericanRebelBeer.com and use the store locator feature and sign up for email updates when the beer will be available in your area.

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) has operated primarily as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products and has recently transitioned into the beverage industry through the introduction of American Rebel Beer. The Company also designs and produces branded apparel and accessories. To learn more, visit www.americanrebel.com and www.americanrebelbeer.com. For investor information, visit www.americanrebel.com/investor-relations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. American Rebel Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: AREB; AREBW) (the “Company,” "American Rebel,” “we,” “our” or “us”) desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "forecasts" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include continued increase in revenues, actual receipt of funds under capital-raising efforts, effects of the capital-raising efforts on the trading price of our securities, implied or perceived benefits resulting from the receipt of funds from the capital-raising efforts, actual launch timing and availability of American Rebel Beer, our ability to effectively execute our business plan, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

