American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Announces Fifth Pennsylvania Distributor – Ace Distributing – as American Rebel Light Beer’s Rapid Distribution Network Expansion Continues

Ace Distributing, a 75-year-old top-tier beer wholesaler with 1,400+ retail accounts across 11 South Central Pennsylvania counties, joins American Rebel Light Beer’s distribution network. Ace’s award-nominated beer expertise and deep community roots make it an ideal partner as American Rebel’s “distribution-first” strategy fuels rapid growth into 2026

Nashville, TN, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) (“American Rebel” or the “Company”), America’s Patriotic Brand™ and maker of American Rebel Light Beer (www.americanrebelbeer.com)—America’s Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand-Your-Ground Beer—today announced a strategic distribution partnership with Ace Distributing of Wrightsville, PA. Ace Distributing is a highly respected, family-owned beer wholesaler that has serviced South Central Pennsylvania for over 75 years. The addition of Ace marks American Rebel Light Beer’s fifth top-tier distributor in Pennsylvania, strengthening the brand’s presence in a key beer market and continuing a streak of rapid distribution growth in Q4 2025. Ace will distribute American Rebel Light Beer across 11 counties in its territory (including Lancaster, York, Dauphin and surrounding areas), tapping into Ace’s network of more than 1,400 retail accounts to accelerate product availability statewide. This partnership follows a series of recent distribution wins – including four other Pennsylvania distributors announced in the past month – as American Rebel executes on its “distribution-first” expansion strategy to build a national footprint.

Andy Ross, CEO of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. “Bringing Ace Distributing (PA) into the American Rebel Light Beer family is a real milestone moment for us. In just over a year, we’ve gone from a limited launch to building a serious, multi-state network of blue-chip, family-owned wholesalers—and Ace is exactly that. They’ve spent more than 75 years earning the trust of retailers and consumers across South Central Pennsylvania. When you add their 11 counties and 1,400-plus accounts to Wilson McGinley, Muller, Mid-State and Banko, you can literally see Pennsylvania turning into a true stronghold for American Rebel Light Beer.”

“Rebel Light Beer is bringing on distribution partners like Ace Distributing who share our values, understand our consumer, and can drive placement and sales. Pennsylvania is now anchored by five powerhouse distributors, and that framework becomes the model for how we roll this brand across the rest of the country. American Rebel Light Beer is building something durable here for our fans, our customers, our shareholders and most importantly for the consumers looking for a patriotic beer that tastes great and aligns with our country’s patriotic values. Rebel Up, Pennsylvania. Rebel Up, America.”





Key Highlights of Ace Distributing (PA) + American Rebel Light Beer:

Extensive South Central PA Coverage: Ace Distributing serves 11 counties spanning South Central Pennsylvania, with a route network reaching over 1,400 on- and off-premise retailers . From the state capital region to historic small towns, Ace’s coverage will bring American Rebel Light Beer into grocery stores, beer distributors, bars, restaurants and convenience outlets across a populous heartland region.

Ace Distributing serves 11 counties spanning South Central Pennsylvania, with a route network reaching . From the state capital region to historic small towns, Ace’s coverage will bring American Rebel Light Beer into grocery stores, beer distributors, bars, restaurants and convenience outlets across a populous heartland region. 75-Year Legacy & Award-Winning Excellence: Founded in 1948, Ace is a third-generation, family-owned wholesaler with a reputation for quality earned over 75+ years . The company has received top industry honors, including multiple Craft Beer Distributor of the Year award nominations and the MolsonCoors President’s Award recognizing outstanding performance. This proven, award-winning execution will help drive American Rebel’s success in the market.

Founded in 1948, Ace is a wholesaler with a reputation for quality earned over . The company has received top industry honors, including multiple award nominations and the recognizing outstanding performance. This proven, will help drive American Rebel’s success in the market. Innovative Marketing & Values Alignment: Ace is known for innovative craft marketing, having pioneered consumer education programs like “Beer School” and “Brewers Table” to grow craft beer awareness. They actively support local charities and civic causes in their communities, reflecting the same patriotic, community-minded values at the core of the American Rebel brand. Ace’s creative approach and community engagement make them a natural fit to champion “America’s Patriotic Beer” in Pennsylvania.

Todd Porter, President of American Rebel Beverage, welcomed Ace as an ideal collaborator: “Ace Distributing is exactly the type of top-tier Pennsylvania partner we set our sights on – a 75-year family business with an outstanding reputation for service and innovation,” said Porter. “Ace’s legacy, scale, and award-winning execution make them the ideal partner to accelerate distribution of American Rebel Light Beer in Pennsylvania. With over 1,400 retail accounts and a passion for building brands, Ace gives us instant critical mass in South Central PA. We’re excited to work together with the Ace team to rapidly grow our presence across their footprint. Together, we will put American Rebel Light Beer within reach of thousands of new customers across Pennsylvania.”





American Rebel Light Beer Product & Brand Background:

American Rebel Light Beer is a premium all-natural light lager brewed with just four ingredients – water, barley, hops, and yeast – with no added corn, rice, or sweeteners. At ~100 calories, 3.2g carbs, and 4.3% ABV per 12 oz., it offers a cleaner, “better-for-you” profile compared to many mass-produced light beers

American Rebel Light Beer “America’s Patriotic Beer,” embraces a bold brand identity rooted in faith, freedom, and American patriotism. The Company’s marketing, led by CEO (and country-rock entertainer) Andy Ross, emphasizes a Patriotic values-driven image – “God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand Your Ground” – that resonates with conservative and heartland audiences. Since launching in 2024, American Rebel Light Beer has leveraged an event-driven playbook (sponsoring motorsports, music festivals, and veterans’ celebrations) to convert enthusiasts into customers. This approach, combined with the Company’s relentless focus on signing quality distributors, has made American Rebel Light Beer one of the fastest-growing premium light lager beers in the U.S.

Since its 2024 launch, American Rebel Light Beer (www.americanrebelbeer.com) has rapidly expanded its multi-state distribution footprint through a growing network of independent wholesalers and national and regional retail placements, including Kroger, Total Wine & More, Minuteman Food Mart, and (beginning spring 2026) Southeastern Grocers. “Rebel Light” has secured distribution in 17 states and counting by insisting on partnerships with the nation’s top-tier wholesalers.

American Rebel Light Beer: “America’s Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand-Your-Ground Beer.”

About Ace Distributing

Founded in 1948, Ace Distributing is a family-owned beverage wholesaler based in York, Pennsylvania. Serving 11 counties across South Central Pennsylvania, Ace represents more than 350 brands and 2,000 products from over 130 supplier partners. The company has been nominated multiple times for the Craft Beer Distributor of the Year Award and is recognized for its innovative marketing, community involvement, and commitment to excellence.

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB)

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) — America’s Patriotic Brand — began as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products and has evolved into a diversified patriotic lifestyle company with offerings in safes, concealed carry products, apparel, accessories, and beverages.

With the introduction and rapid growth of American Rebel Light Beer—America’s Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand-Your-Ground Beer—the Company continues to execute its distribution-first growth strategy across the United States and is leveraging its brand position as “America’s Patriotic Brand™” to build a scalable national platform across multiple consumer categories.

To learn more, visit www.americanrebel.com and www.americanrebelbeer.com.

Watch the American Rebel Story as told by our CEO Andy Ross: The American Rebel Story

Media Inquiries:

Monica Brennan

Email: Monica@NewToTheStreet.com

Retail & Distribution Opportunities:

Todd Porter – President, American Rebel Beverages

Email: tporter@americanrebelbeer.com

Investor Relations

ir@americanrebel.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding: the anticipated benefits of the Company’s distribution-first strategy and event-driven marketing model; expected performance of the partnership with Ace Distributing (the Company’s fifth Pennsylvania distributor) and other recently added distributors as part of the Company’s expanded Pennsylvania distribution network (including Banko Beverage Company, Wilson McGinley, Muller Distributing, and Mid-State Beverage Company); the timing, scope and success of planned on-premise and off-premise rollouts in Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Arkansas and other markets; the continued rapid expansion of the Company’s distribution footprint (highlighted by the addition of seven new distributors in about a month and the Company’s goals to achieve full statewide coverage in Pennsylvania and to expand its current 17-state distribution footprint toward national coverage through 2026; and potential or anticipated future retail authorizations or placements with national and regional chains such as Kroger, Total Wine & More, and Southeastern Grocers.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. In particular, any statements by the Company’s management that express aggressive growth objectives or optimism—such as intentions to “lock down” markets or achieve full national coverage—are forward-looking in nature and inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors, including, among others: the Company’s ability to successfully negotiate and execute definitive agreements with potential new distributors (such as those identified through the 2025 NBWA Convention or other business development efforts); whether new distributor partnerships (including Ace Distributing, Banko Beverage Company, Wilson McGinley, Muller Distributing, Mid-State Beverage Company, Commercial Distributing Company, and C & C Distributors) result in meaningful sales volume, market penetration or profitability; the performance and execution of both existing and newly added distributors in launching and growing American Rebel Light Beer in their territories; consumer demand and market acceptance for the Company’s products; competitive responses from other beer brands and new market entrants; general economic and market conditions; compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and potential changes in laws or regulations; and supply chain or production constraints that could impact the availability or cost of the Company’s products.

In addition, initial retail placements and authorizations – including those with national, regional, specialty and convenience chains – do not guarantee long-term placement, expanded distribution, future purchase orders or successful sell-through of American Rebel Light Beer. Such retail authorizations may be limited in time or geography, may be subject to test or trial periods, and may be reduced, modified or discontinued by the retailer at any time based on factors such as consumer demand, category performance, competitive activity, pricing, promotions, supply reliability, merchandising support or the retailer’s strategic priorities. Even where American Rebel Light Beer has secured shelf space, cold-box placement or a tap handle, there can be no assurance that consumers will purchase the product at levels sufficient to sustain or grow that distribution.

Other important risk factors that may affect the Company’s business, results of operations and financial condition are described in American Rebel’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. American Rebel undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law].

Attachment