Champion Safe Company Recognizes West Side Safe and Gun of Marietta, Ohio for Strong Growth and Community Impact

Champion Safe Orders from Marietta’s West Side Safe & Gun Surge 104% Year-Over-Year

Provo, UT, Dec. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Champion Safe Company (championsafe.com), a premier manufacturer of high-security safes and a proud subsidiary of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB), America’s Patriotic Brand, is proud to recognize West Side Safe & Gun of Marietta, Ohio, for its outstanding partnership, shared commitment to safety, and a significant 104% year-over-year increase in Champion Safe orders. West Side Safe and Gun’s growth reflects both strong consumer trust and the power of a dealer relationship built on quality, education, and community-focused values.





West Side Safe and Gun was founded by Chip Ditchendorf, a certified NRA Instructor with deep-rooted expertise in firearms and security. “Our mission is rooted in a steadfast commitment to safety and education,” said Ditchendorf. “Established in 2011, our brand represents the pinnacle of expertise in the firearms and security industry. Our legacy revolves around responsible firearm ownership and the preservation of safety in our communities, and we feel strongly about selling and installing security containers in order to protect our communities and keep firearms secure.”

West Side extends its education mission beyond the counter — a range and training grounds nearby provides hands-on instruction and real-world practice for responsible owners.





A Partnership Built on Quality and Feedback

Scott Colagrossi, Business Development Manager for Champion Safe Company, emphasized the strength of the partnership with West Side Safe and Gun. “Chip and the team at West Side Safe and Gun have been a pleasure to work with,” Colagrossi said. “Chip prides himself on serving his customers the very best and not short-changing them in security features. That level of integrity and attention to what truly protects people and property is exactly what Champion looks for in a dealer partner.”

Ditchendorf underscored why he continues to choose Champion for his customers. “I appreciate the attention to detail, quality of materials, and value these safes offer,” he said. “Champion listens to feedback from dealers in the field and continues to refine its products so that my customers can count on real security, not just a nameplate. That combination of build quality, thoughtful design, and responsiveness from the manufacturer makes Champion a brand I can stand behind.”

“Champion is built on listening to our dealers and delivering safes with unmatched quality, durability, and American-made steel. Chip’s commitment to his community mirrors our own,” said Tom Mihalek, CEO of Champion Safe Company.

Colagrossi added, “We always welcome any input or feedback that we receive from Chip, and it has been a great working relationship. Dealer partners like West Side Safe and Gun help Champion stay closely connected to what end users truly need and value in a safe.”

Verified Customer Reputation

West Side Safe & Gun also enjoys a strong local reputation, with customers highlighting Chip’s deep product knowledge, attentive service, and professional approach to safe installation and security solutions. Reviews consistently commend the team for fair pricing, courteous communication, and a commitment to getting the job done right — making West Side Safe & Gun a trusted resource for buyers throughout the Marietta area.

Encouraging the Marietta Community to Visit





Champion Safe Company encourages residents in and around Marietta, Ohio, to visit West Side Safe and Gun to learn more about responsible firearm ownership, security best practices, and high-quality safes designed to protect families, firearms, and valuables. Whether customers are new firearm owners or experienced enthusiasts, Chip and his team are prepared to guide them through safe selection, installation, and long-term security planning.

Community members can connect with West Side Safe and Gun online through multiple channels:

Website: harmarment.com

Facebook: West Side Safe & Gun: facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063469153850

Instagram: instagram.com/westsidesafeandgun

Visit West Side Safe & Gun:

205 Pearl St Marietta, OH 45750

Phone: (740) 373-3845

Hours: Wednesday–Friday: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM; Saturday: By appointment; Sunday & Monday: Closed.

