American Rebel (NASDAQ: AREB) Brings American Rebel Light Beer Christmas Party to Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk & Rock ’n’ Roll Steakhouse to Nashville Tonight December 16, 2025 — Music Starts 6PM

Co-headliners John Stone and American Rebel CEO & Patriotic Rocker Andy Ross take over Nashville’s ultimate honky tonk experience; Stone leads off at 6PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you’re in Nashville and looking for something to do tonight, the red, white and blue holiday plan is on Lower Broadway: American Rebel (NASDAQ: AREB) invites locals and visitors to the American Rebel Christmas Party, presented by American Rebel Light Beer, at Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk & Rock ’n’ Roll Steakhouse. Music starts at 6:00 PM.

Kid Rock’s is the place to be on Broadway — “Rock the night away at Nashville’s ultimate honky tonk experience!” — located at 221 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201 on the corner of 3rd Avenue and Broadway ( www.kidrockshonkytonkandsteakhouse.com ). If you want the energy of Broadway with a holiday-sized dose of patriotism, this is your stop tonight.

Broadway legend John Stone and American Rebel CEO & Patriotic Rocker Andy Ross will co-headline the night, with Stone leading off the show at 6PM and setting the pace for a high-energy holiday takeover on Broadway.

“If you’re on Broadway tonight, meet us at Kid Rock’s at 6PM,” said Andy Ross, CEO of American Rebel (NASDAQ: AREB) and the Patriotic Rocker. “John Stone and I are co-headlining the American Rebel Christmas Party — John will kick it off, and then we’ll keep the night rolling with a full-throttle Patriotic celebration. Bring your friends, raise a cold American Rebel Light, and let’s celebrate America. BE THERE!”

Plenty of American Rebel Light Beer 16 oz Tall Boys will be served tonight at Kid Rock’s. American Rebel Light Beer ( www.americanrebelbeer.com ) — America’s Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand-Your-Ground Beer.

EVENT DETAILS

Event: American Rebel Christmas Party

Presented By: American Rebel Light Beer

Date: Tonight — Tuesday, December 16, 2025

Time: 6:00 PM (music starts)

Venue: Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk & Rock ’n’ Roll Steakhouse ( kidrockshonkytonkandsteakhouse.com )

Address: 221 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201 (corner of 3rd Avenue and Broadway)

Featuring: Co-headliners John Stone (leading off) and Andy Ross, plus special guest(s)

For years, John Stone has been blessed to be a part of Nashville’s Broadway music scene. He was the band leader at the World Famous Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge for years, and now John Stone Country and the Trailer Park All-Stars bring the party night after night at Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk & Rock ’n’ Roll Steakhouse. A true American Rebel and a regular headliner on Broadway, Stone is known for turning crowds into choirs and keeping Lower Broadway moving. Learn more at www.johnstonecountry.com

About American Rebel Light Beer

American Rebel Light Beer is a premium domestic light lager—crisp, clean, all-natural, and bold—crafted for beer drinkers who want full-flavor refreshment with a lighter feel. With approximately 100 calories, 3.2g of carbohydrates, and 4.3% ABV per 12 oz serving, American Rebel Light is brewed without corn, rice, or added sweeteners that are common in many mass-produced light beers.

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB)

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) — America’s Patriotic Brand — began as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products and has evolved into a diversified patriotic lifestyle company with offerings in safes, concealed carry products, apparel, accessories, and beverages.

With the introduction and rapid growth of American Rebel Light Beer—America’s Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand-Your-Ground Beer—the Company continues to execute its distribution-first growth strategy across the United States and is leveraging its brand position as “America’s Patriotic Brand™” to build a scalable national platform across multiple consumer categories.

To learn more, visit www.americanrebel.com and www.americanrebelbeer.com

Watch the American Rebel Story as told by our CEO Andy Ross: The American Rebel Story

Media Inquiries

Monica Brennan

Email: Monica@NewToTheStreet.com

Retail & Distribution Opportunities

Todd Porter - President, American Rebel Beverages

Email: tporter@americanrebelbeer.com

Investor Relations

ir@americanrebel.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding the American Rebel Christmas Party at Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk & Rock ’n’ Roll Steakhouse in Nashville on Dec. 16, 2025, such as the anticipated timing and format of the event, the planned co-headline performances by John Stone and Andy Ross, the availability of American Rebel Light Beer at the venue (including 16 oz Tall Boys), and the expected promotional and brand awareness benefits of this event-driven marketing activation.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially due to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including, among others: changes to event scheduling; artist, venue or operational availability; capacity or crowd-management considerations; product supply and logistics; regulatory or permitting requirements; weather or other factors outside the Company’s control; and general business and market conditions.

Other important risk factors that may affect the Company’s business, results of operations and financial condition are described in American Rebel’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. American Rebel undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Attachment