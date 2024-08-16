THIS ANNOUNCEMENT HAS BEEN DETERMINED BY THE COMPANY TO CONTAIN INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF THE UK VERSION OF MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, WHICH IS PART OF UK LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018, AS AMENDED. UPON PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC

LEI Code 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720

NAV Update

The Board of Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (the “Company”) announces that, following a review of all valuations at 30 June 2024, the unaudited net asset value (“NAV”) of the Company as at 30 June 2024 was 136.10 pence per share (31 March 2024: 125.77 pence per share).

The Company announced a portfolio and NAV update on 2 July 2024 which had an uplift of 4.33 pence per share to the 31 March 2024 NAV. This announcement is a further uplift of 6.00 pence per share (4.6%) to this adjusted NAV.

After accounting for the dividend of 3.14 pence per share to be paid on 30 August 2024 to shareholders on the register on 2 August 2024, the NAV is 132.96 pence per share.

The Company expects to publish its Interim Management Statement for the three month period to 30 June 2024 in September 2024.

For further information please contact

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Tel: 020 7601 1850

16 August 2024