Dental Consumables Market Surges to USD 56.31 Billion by 2031, Propelled by 7% CAGR - Verified Market Research®

Lewes, Delaware, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Dental Consumables Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 33.06 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 56.31 Billion by the end of the forecast period.



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=7589

Browse in-depth TOC on “Global Dental Consumables Market Size”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Scope Of The Report

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2020-2031 BASE YEAR 2023 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2031 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2020-2022 UNIT Value (USD Billion) KEY COMPANIES PROFILED 3M Company, Dentsply Sirona, Henry Schein Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent, Straumann Group, Colgate-Palmolive Company, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Teijin Limited. SEGMENTS COVERED By Product, By Treatment, By End User, And By Geography. CUSTOMIZATION SCOPE Free report customization (equivalent to up to 4 analysts’ working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.

Dental Consumables Market Overview

Growing Prevalence of Dental Disorders: The increasing prevalence of dental problems, such as dental caries and periodontal disease, has a substantial impact on the growth of the Dental Consumables Market. The increasing number of patients seeking treatment has led to a jump in demand for dental consumables. This presents significant opportunity for market participants to expand their range of products.

Technological Advancements in Dental Materials: The advancement of dental materials, including biocompatible and long-lasting composites, propels the growth of the Dental Consumables Market. These technological improvements improve the effectiveness and durability of dental procedures, motivating dental practitioners to embrace state-of-the-art solutions, thus driving market expansion.

Increasing Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry: The increasing emphasis on visual attractiveness is resulting in a greater need for cosmetic dentistry, which has a direct effect on the Dental Consumables Market. As consumers place a higher importance on improving their smiles, there is an increasing demand for specific dental products. This creates profitable prospects for those involved in the dentistry industry.

To Purchase a Comprehensive Report Analysis: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=7589

High Costs of Advanced Dental Treatments: The high expenses linked to sophisticated dental procedures present a substantial obstacle to the Dental Consumables Market. The high cost of premium dental consumables discourages many patients from using them, which hinders the widespread adoption of these products and consequently slows down market expansion, particularly in regions where price sensitivity is a significant factor.

Lack of Reimbursement Policies: The lack of sufficient reimbursement policies for dental operations impedes the expansion of the Dental Consumables Market. Patients frequently assume the entire financial burden of treatment, which diminishes their inclination to attend essential dental care, hence adversely affecting the market demand for consumables.

Limited Access to Dental Care in Developing Regions: The Dental Consumables Market is hindered by the limited availability of dental treatment in numerous emerging nations. The market's growing potential is limited because to the inadequate infrastructure and shortage of competent experts in these locations, resulting in a significant section of the population being underserved.

Geographic Dominance:

The Dental Consumables Market is primarily dominated by North America, which may be attributed to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, extensive awareness of oral health, and substantial investment in dental care. The region's prevailing influence results in consistent market expansion, with the United States playing a crucial role. Europe's high market position is attributed to its elderly population and well-established dental care systems. Nevertheless, it is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region's emerging economies would experience swift expansion, propelled by increasing healthcare spending and heightened awareness.

Dental Consumables Market Key Players Shaping the Future

Major players, including 3M Company, Dentsply Sirona, Henry Schein Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent, Straumann Group, Colgate-Palmolive Company, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Teijin Limited. and more, play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Dental Consumables Market. Financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis provide valuable insights into the industry's key players.

Dental Consumables Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Dental Consumables Market into Product, Treatment, End User, And Geography.

Dental Consumables Market, by Product Dental Restoration Products Dental Implants Dental Prosthetics Dental Restoration Materials Indirect Restorative Materials Direct Restorative Materials Dental Biomaterials



Dental Consumables Market, by Treatment Orthodontic Endodontic Periodontic Prosthodontic





Dental Consumables Market, by End User



Dental Hospitals and Clinics Dental Laboratories Other End Users



Dental Consumables Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Global Dental Syringes Market Size By Type (Aspirating Dental Syringes, Non-Aspirating Dental Syringes), Product (Non-disposable Dental Syringes, Disposable Dental Syringes, Safety Dental Syringes), Material (Metallic Dental Syringes, Plastic Dental Syringes), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Bioactive Materials Market Size By Application (Orthopedics, Dental Care, Nanomedicines & Biotechnology), By Type (Bioactive Glass, Bioactive Ceramics, Bioactive Composites), By End-User (Healthcare & Biomedical, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food & Agriculture), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Medical Ceramics Market Size By Material Type (Bioinert Ceramics, Bioactive Ceramics, Zirconia Ceramics, Alumina Ceramics), Application (Dental Implants, Orthopedic Implants, Surgical Instruments, Diagnostic Equipment), End-User (Hospital and Clinics, Dental Clinics, Research Institutions), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Dental Cements Market Size By Type (Permanent, Temporary), By Material (Glass Ionomers, Resin Based Ionomers, Zinc Oxide Eugenol), By Application (Pulpal protection, Luting, Restorations), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 6 Dental Bur Brands making hard tissues’ cutting easy for good oral health

Visualize Dental Consumables Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® stands at the forefront as a global leader in Research and Consulting, offering unparalleled analytical research solutions that empower organizations with the insights needed for critical business decisions. Celebrating 10+ years of service, VMR has been instrumental in providing founders and companies with precise, up-to-date research data.

With a team of 500+ Analysts and subject matter experts, VMR leverages internationally recognized research methodologies for data collection and analyses, covering over 15,000 high impact and niche markets. This robust team ensures data integrity and offers insights that are both informative and actionable, tailored to the strategic needs of businesses across various industries.

VMR's domain expertise is recognized across 14 key industries, including Semiconductor & Electronics, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Energy, Technology, Automobiles, Defense, Mining, Manufacturing, Retail, and Agriculture & Food. In-depth market analysis cover over 52 countries, with advanced data collection methods and sophisticated research techniques being utilized. This approach allows for actionable insights to be furnished by seasoned analysts, equipping clients with the essential knowledge necessary for critical revenue decisions across these varied and vital industries.

Verified Market Research® is also a member of ESOMAR, an organization renowned for setting the benchmark in ethical and professional standards in market research. This affiliation highlights VMR's dedication to conducting research with integrity and reliability, ensuring that the insights offered are not only valuable but also ethically sourced and respected worldwide.