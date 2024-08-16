LetPot Celebrates 5 Years of Smart Gardening Innovation: Transforming Hydroponics and Home Gardening

HONG KONG, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On August 16, LetPot will celebrate a significant milestone—their fifth anniversary since their founding in 2019. To mark this exciting occasion, LetPot is hosting a special anniversary event across all four of their product lines, including hydroponic systems, automatic watering systems, smart pots, and indoor grow lights. During the event, customers can enjoy at least 20% off sitewide and receive an additional anniversary souvenir for a certain order amount.

LetPot is revolutionizing home gardening by integrating advanced agricultural automation technology into everyday products. Their flagship model, the LPH-Max, stands as the world's first desktop hydroponic system capable of automatically adding water and nutrients, making it ideal for both gardeners and beginners. The LPH-Max is equipped with a 4.8-inch dynamic touchscreen that provides real-time water level updates and allows users to customize light intensity and working hours. Additionally, the exclusive LetPot app enables remote monitoring, alerting users when water or nutrients run low, simplifying the gardening process from seed planting to harvest.

Rex Lin, co-founder and marketing manager of LetPot, emphasized the company’s commitment to user feedback and market demands. “Every Monday, we review user feedback from the previous week to ensure our products continue to improve,” Lin said. He also highlighted the importance of LetPot’s early crowdfunding campaigns for the smart pot MP1 and the hydroponic system LPH-Max, which fostered close communication with early users. This ongoing dialogue allows the company to incorporate user suggestions into new product development, ensuring products are both innovative and practical.

In response to user feedback, LetPot has also established a customer service team composed of engineers, allowing product developers to receive direct insights from users. This strategy has contributed to LetPot’s products consistently achieving top ratings in their categories. For example, the newly launched plant light series currently holds an impressive 4.9-star rating on Amazon.

Rex highlights that since LetPot's founding in 2019, it took the team two years of dedication to launch their first product. During this period, the team’s patience and perseverance were key. By prioritizing user satisfaction and product value as their core KPIs, LetPot was able to focus on refining product and technology development. Reflecting on their journey, Rex credits this approach with delivering consistent returns and earning a strong reputation among their customers.

LetPot is a pioneer in smart gardening products, dedicated to transforming traditional gardening tools with cutting-edge technology since 2019. The company has introduced four product series, including hydroponic systems, automatic watering systems, plant lights, and smart pots, catering to both indoor and outdoor gardening needs. LetPot products are available on major platforms such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, and are also sold directly to global consumers through the LetPot.com official website.

