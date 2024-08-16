Genetic Toxicology Research Report 2024: In-Vitro, In-Vivo, Services, Reagents, and Consumables Assays Market Analysis and Forecasts 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Genetic Toxicology Testing Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The genetic toxicology testing market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $1.48 billion in 2023 to $1.63 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The genetic toxicology testing market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.4 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%.

The growth observed in the historical period can be attributed to several key factors, including escalating public health crises, the impact of increasing globalization, heightened emphasis on personalized medicine, growing demand for robust testing solutions, and a rising number of pharmaceutical drugs entering the market.







Anticipated growth in the forecast period can be attributed to several factors, including an increased demand for testing novel foods, growing concerns regarding potential risks associated with various substances, heightened environmental and health awareness, escalating regulatory scrutiny, the expanded utilization of in vitro testing methods, and the emergence of high-throughput screening platforms. Key trends expected in the forecast period encompass advancements in precision medicine and toxicogenomics, comprehensive risk communication strategies, developments in genetic toxicology testing methodologies, progress in risk assessment methodologies, the integration of omics technologies into testing protocols, and advancements in genomics and molecular biology techniques.



The surge in demand for personalized medicine is anticipated to drive the expansion of the genetic toxicology testing market in the coming years. Personalized medicine, a healthcare approach that tailors interventions and products to individual patients based on their predicted response or disease risk, has gained traction due to genetic advancements, improved disease understanding, biomarker-based diagnostics availability, value-based healthcare initiatives, and integration into clinical practice and research.

Genetic toxicology testing plays a vital role in personalized medicine by furnishing crucial insights into genetic variability, susceptibility to genotoxic agents, and treatment response. For instance, as reported by the Personalized Medicine Coalition in February 2024, the FDA greenlit 16 new personalized medicines for rare disease patients in 2023, a significant increase from six in 2022. Thus, the growing demand for personalized medicine serves as a catalyst for the genetic toxicology testing market.



Major players in the genetic toxicology testing market are concentrating on developing innovative drug screening platforms such as phenotypic drug screening to enhance accuracy and efficiency in identifying potential genetic toxins. Phenotypic drug screening involves testing compounds based on their capacity to elicit a specific cellular or physiological response in a whole organism or relevant cell system.

For example, in August 2022, Creative Biogene, a US-based biotechnology company, unveiled zebrafish disease models tailored to support drug discovery and toxicology research. These models replicate human genetic diseases in zebrafish, offering insights into disease mechanisms, drug discovery, and toxicology. Creative Biogene's zebrafish models serve as a valuable tool for evaluating drug toxicity, predicting the safety of novel compounds, and bolstering the drug development pipeline.



North America was the largest region in the genetic toxicology testing market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the genetic toxicology testing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the genetic toxicology testing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.



Genetic toxicology testing is a specialized field within toxicology dedicated to assessing the potential of chemical substances to cause damage to genetic material, including DNA, RNA, and chromosomes. Its primary objective is to determine the genotoxicity of compounds and identify any adverse effects they may have on the genetic material of living organisms, including humans. This testing serves as a crucial tool for evaluating the safety of pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and environmental pollutants, particularly concerning genotoxic hazards.



The primary classifications within the genetic toxicology testing market include in vitro and in vivo methodologies. In vitro testing refers to experiments or studies conducted in a controlled laboratory environment, such as test tubes, petri dishes, or other artificial settings, without the involvement of living organisms. Various products encompass services, reagents, consumables, and assays, utilized across diverse applications spanning the healthcare, food, cosmetics, agriculture industries, among others.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.63 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $2.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Genetic Toxicology Testing Market Characteristics



3. Genetic Toxicology Testing Market Trends and Strategies



4. Genetic Toxicology Testing Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. Impact of High Inflation on the Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact on the Market

4.3. COVID-19 Impact on the Market



5. Global Genetic Toxicology Testing Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Genetic Toxicology Testing Market Drivers and Restraints

5.1.1. Drivers of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints of the Market

5.2. Global Genetic Toxicology Testing Historic Market Size and Growth, 2018-2023, Value ($ Billion)

5.3. Global Genetic Toxicology Testing Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2023-2028, 2033F, Value ($ Billion)



6. Genetic Toxicology Testing Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Genetic Toxicology Testing Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

in Vitro

in Vivo

6.2. Global Genetic Toxicology Testing Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Services

Reagents and Consumables

Assays

6.3. Global Genetic Toxicology Testing Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Healthcare Industry

Food Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Agriculture Industry

Other Applications

7. Genetic Toxicology Testing Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Genetic Toxicology Testing Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Genetic Toxicology Testing Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



