KIC Realty Celebrates Jesse Loader as First Agent to Achieve Ambassador Status

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KIC Realty is proud to announce that Jesse Loader, a distinguished member of our team, has become the first agent to achieve the prestigious Ambassador status within the company. This recognition highlights Jesse's exceptional commitment to excellence, outstanding client service, and unwavering dedication to the core values of knowledge, integrity, and community that define KIC Realty.



Since joining KIC Realty, Jesse has demonstrated unparalleled leadership and an extraordinary ability to connect with clients, guiding them through successful real estate journeys. His achievement as the first Ambassador is a testament to his hard work, integrity, and the trust he has built with both clients and colleagues.

"Jesse Loader exemplifies what it means to be a leader in our industry," said Willie Ip, CEO of KIC Realty. "His achievement of Ambassador status is not only a personal milestone but also a reflection of the values we hold dear at KIC Realty. We are thrilled to celebrate this accomplishment with Jesse and look forward to his continued success."

The Ambassador status at KIC Realty is awarded to agents who consistently demonstrate excellence in their real estate practice, contribute to the growth and culture of the company, and embody the spirit of mentorship and community involvement. Jesse's achievement sets a high standard for others within the company to aspire to.

Jesse Loader's journey at KIC Realty is marked by his commitment to sharing his success with others, both within the company and in the broader community. His leadership, experience, and dedication to client service have not only propelled his career but also enriched the culture of KIC Realty.

KIC Realty is committed to fostering a supportive and empowering environment for all its agents, and Jesse Loader's achievement as the first Ambassador is a shining example of what can be accomplished when knowledge, integrity, and community come together.

About KIC Realty

KIC Realty is a Canadian real estate brokerage dedicated to serving the unique needs of Canadian agents. With a focus on knowledge, integrity, and community, KIC Realty provides a platform where agents can thrive, grow, and succeed in their careers. KIC Realty is designed by Canadians for Canadians, offering a supportive and collaborative environment that promotes excellence in the real estate industry.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Willie Ip

CEO, KIC Realty

investor.relations@kicrealty.com

kicrealty.com