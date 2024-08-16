Clinical Nutrition Market Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029, Featuring Abbott, B. Braun, Baxter, Danone, Fresenius, Kabi, Nestle, Perrigo and Reckitt Benckiser Group

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Nutrition Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global clinical nutrition market is expected to grow from $71.46 Billion in 2023, to reach $109.38 Billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 7.35%.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise of Targeted & Personalized Nutrition



Personalization nutrition is a rapidly growing field in the clinical nutrition market that includes science-based assessments to deliver individuals with targeted nutritional products or advice. Medical professionals and patients are moving away from a one-size-fits-all approach to value their nutritional goals. Personalized clinical nutrition or precision clinical nutrition, which utilizes nutritional products, lifestyle, and individual biomarkers to craft healthy nutritional suggestions more relevant to the individual, continues to gain popularity. Personalization and a targeted solution came up with highly specific and fully developed formulas that fulfill the needs of individual patients/people for nutritional support. Innovation in targeted and personalized solutions has grown and evolved rapidly in recent years, increasing consumer demand for food systems to support their health and well-being.



Growing Need for Clinical Nutrition in Geriatric Population



Worldwide, the rapidly growing geriatric population has witnessed the significant impact of severe health conditions. The growing geriatric population is a major contributor to clinical nutrition market growth. Many regions are experiencing growth in their elderly population, which is highly susceptible to chronic diseases that demand clinical nutrition products during hospitalization and home care. Furthermore, the significant prevalence of severe health conditions and the demand for healthcare that often comes with aging means medical nutrition has a huge role in meeting the nutrient requirements of seniors. Medical nutrition solutions are used in and outside health settings to support surgery recovery, loss of bone and muscle, nutrient malabsorption common with aging, and many other conditions. In the APAC region, the growing aging population and expanding health facilities indicate a strong future for the clinical nutrition industry.



Growing R&D for New Compounds and Elements in Clinical Nutrition



The clinical nutrition field is continuously evolving new compounds and elements. The constant development of new compounds and elements delivers lucrative opportunities for patient care and the evolution of new clinical nutrition products. Some new and developed compounds have become more popular in recent years due to advances in supplementation, new formulations, and research in the field. Trace elements (TE) used in parenteral nutrition products are becoming popular due to advances and increasing research and development activities. Previously, multi-trace elements were poorly appreciated and not subjected to thorough oversight by the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA). After ASPEN issued the dosage for parenteral nutrition, trace elements witnessed various developments. Now, trace elements are becoming an essential part of medical nutrition. Further, one of the leading companies in the clinical nutrition industry stated that trends underway in medical nutrition include applying some specific amino acids to support patients with malnutrition and muscle loss. For example, new science-based applications are also showing up, such as Nestle's post-surgery oral impact powder, which includes Omega-3s, nucleotides, and arginine (amino acid) for immune support.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION



The global clinical nutrition market by route of administration is segmented into oral, enteral, and parenteral. In 2023, the oral segment accounted for more than 60% of the market share and dominated the other segments. The oral route of administration is easy and reliable, giving more clinical nutrition product deliveries and contributing to a significant market share. Oral nutrition support products offer additional nutrients, including energy and protein, for people and patients who cannot achieve nutritional requirements through food alone. Further, vendors' continuous development of oral clinical nutrition products, such as product form, is accelerating segmental growth.

INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT FORM



The powder products form segment accounted for the most substantial share of the global clinical nutrition market in 2023. Powder-form products are most reliable in clinical nutrition deliveries across all age groups and populations. The powder form is observing a high intake among children and adults as it reduces the complications related to swallowing. Most standard clinical nutrition products are powder-based as they satisfy micronutrient and macronutrient requirements. Powder forms are also preferred as they have extended shelf life, offer superior stability during processing, and are easy to handle, transport, and store. Such factors make powder from clinical nutrition more popular.

INSIGHTS BY AGE GROUP



The global clinical nutrition market by age group is segmented into child & teenager, infant & toddler, adult, and geriatric. In 2023, the child and teenager segment accounted for the largest segmental share. The higher burden of malnutrition and nutritional deficiency among children and the teenage population accelerates the higher segmental growth. Globally, over 100 million children under age 1 to 5 are undernourished, which offers a broad targeted patient population for market growth. On the other hand, the infant & toddler segment accounts for a second higher market share; the rapidly increasing burden of the preterm birth rate worldwide demands clinical nutrition supplies among infants and toddlers.

INSIGHTS BY APPLICATION



The global clinical nutrition market by application is segmented into malnutrition, metabolic disease, gastrointestinal diseases, cancer, and others. The malnutrition segment dominated the segmental share and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of malnutrition, metabolic disorders, GI disorders, cancer, and others accelerates the disease-associated malnutrition prevalence and drives demand for clinical nutrition support from health settings. Also, factors associated with hospitalized patients, such as age, comorbidities, and intensity of care, increase the prevalence of hospitalized malnutrition. Globally, it represents a heavy healthcare burden. Thus, advances in clinical nutrition achieved significant space for hospitalized malnutrition and fueled market growth. Furthermore, during the forecast period, the cancer application segment is expected to grow with a higher CAGR in the clinical nutrition industry.

INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS



The institutional sales distribution channels hold the most significant share of the global clinical nutrition market in 2023. The significant deliveries of clinical nutrition solutions directly by the organization, such as institutional sales channels, significantly accelerated segmental growth. Institutional sales channels are operated with/by vendors, eliminating the third-party seller's involvement and reducing the extra cost burden of consumers. Institutional sales channels are responsible for covering and handling all major clients and associated marketing and sales activities, as well as directly handling healthcare settings for clinical nutritional products.

INSIGHTS BY END-USERS



The global clinical nutrition market by end-users is segmented into hospitals, individuals, home care, and long-term care centers. The hospital's segment accounted for the largest global market share in 2023. The high hospitalization rate and hospital-associated malnutrition are the major factors that drive the high demand for clinical nutrition solutions in hospitals and fuel segmental growth. The shift of healthcare delivery from hospitals to homecare and individual care approaches is expected to drive the other segmental growth. Homecare has been a rapidly growing segment in developed markets in recent years. The availability and support of home clinical nutrition deliveries are expected to propel significant segmental growth in the future.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



APAC holds the largest global clinical nutrition market share, accounting for a global revenue share of over 48% in 2023. The increasing rate of preterm birth rate, the significant burden of malnutrition among children, teenagers, and adults, as well as the geriatric population, are significantly driving the demand for clinical nutrition products in APAC countries. Further, in APAC, the initiatives, support, and healthcare programs to improve the regional health index are propelling the market growth in the region.

Conversely, North America is the second leading destination for the clinical nutrition market. The increasing geriatric population in the region and high demand for healthcare services across the region drive the hospitalization rate, which leads to malnutrition and the highly targeted population, such as chronically ill and hospitalized patients, thereby driving the high demand for clinical nutrition. Also, the majority of clinical nutrition industry players are present in the U.S., and the higher expenditure on healthcare and awareness about nutritional products are some of the leading factors that boost the market growth in the region.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Key Company Profiles

Abbott

B. Braun

Baxter

Danone

Fresenius Kabi

Nestle

Perrigo Company

Reckitt Benckiser Group

Other Prominent Vendors

ADM

Ajinomoto

Aculife

Albert David

Amanta Healthcare

American Regent

BML PARENTERAL DRUGS

BASF SE

Caritas Healthcare

DSM

Eurofarma

Farmoterapica

Grifols

Glanbia

Hero Nutritionals

HUM Nutrition

ICU Medical

JW Pharmaceutical

Kelun (Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical)

Kendal Nutricare Limited

Lonza

Lactalis Nutrition Sante

Mend

Medifood

SternLife

Otsuka Holdings

Pfizer

Primus Pharmaceuticals

Soleo Health

REVIV

The Kraft Heinz Company

Vivante Health

Vifor Pharma Management



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 464 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $71.46 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $109.38 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global



