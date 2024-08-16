ProVen VCT plc
Director/PDMR Shareholding
16 August 2024
ProVen VCT plc (the ”Company”) hereby announces that on 16 August 2024, certain directors purchased ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company. This notification relates to transactions notified in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, further details of which are set out below.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Malcolm Kennedy Hunt Moss
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
ProVen VCT plc
b)
LEI
21380091P1TTU2Z2AW75
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 10 pence each
GB00B8GH9P84
b)
Nature of the transaction
Issue of shares pursuant to the Company’s dividend reinvestment scheme.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£0.6385
|7,496
d)
Aggregated information
|Aggregate Price
|Aggregate Volume
|Aggregate Total
|
£0.6385
7,496
|
£4,786.20
e)
Date of the transaction
16 August 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
London
Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820
-End-