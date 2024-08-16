Lifestyle Expert Marisa Brahney Shares Her Favorite Goodies and Gadgets for the New Academic Season



Lifestyle Expert, Marisa Brahney partners with DS Simon Media, Famous Footwear, Quest Nutrition, Secret Deodorant, and Snapdragon to help consumers gear up for back-to-school success.

The back-to-school season is an exciting time for students, especially when they have all the essentials necessary for a successful year. Lifestyle Expert, Marisa Brahney has compiled her list of favorites to kick off the season.

BACK-TO-SCHOOL FOOTWEAR:

Equipping students with the latest and greatest gear is crucial for their comfort and performance. That’s why Brahney says, “In my household we always get started with sneakers. The right footwear plays a significant role in maintaining physical health and mobility. But, we can’t forget about how cool they look!”

Famous Footwear provides a great value and has the newest styles from all the popular brands like Nike, Crocs, Adidas, Converse, New Balance, Birkenstock.

“I also love that they have fit experts in store to make sure you get the right size every time,” Brahney says, including, “However, you can also get all these great styles online.”

A variety of styles and trends are available for the whole family at Famous Footwear.

BACK-TO-SCHOOL SNACKING:

Studies find most students snack during the day. The lifestyle expert says, “Smart snacking is key, but you want to make sure it tastes good! Brahney turns to Quest Nacho Cheese Tortilla Style Protein Chips, “My kids crush through the bags.”

These chips contain 18-grams of protein and 4-grams net carbs per bag. Quest chips have the crunch and satisfying taste of a regular tortilla chip, but are made and baked with complete, dairy-based proteins to provide the body with 9 essential amino acids.

Brahney adds, “Quest chips are salty, savory, and have that crunch that kids love. It’ so easy to get that extra protein, just toss them in a backpack, and your kids can enjoy them at lunch or in-between classes.”

BACK-TO-SCHOOL TECHNOLOGY:

Technology is a critical part of the back-to-school season, and Brahney highlights how parents can enhance their students go-getting potential with the HP OmniBook X AI PC, powered by the Snapdragon X Elite processor. It offers exceptional performance and AI capabilities and up to 26-hours of battery life, ensuring students stay productive all day, whether in class or studying at home.

The lifestyle expert says students are able to work smarter with AI, pointing to how, “Now’s the time to experience the groundbreaking on-device AI travel assistant and HP AI Companion app. It’s designed to streamline tasks and optimize overall workflow.”

This PC allows students to engage with their classmates with seamless connectivity via Wi-Fi 7 and Qualcomm FastConnect 7800, plus premium audio quality with Snapdragon Sound for immersive experiences.

