Wells Fargo serves as presenting sponsor for 2024 Thurgood Marshall College Fund Leadership Institute

Washington, D.C., Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wells Fargo will serve as the presenting sponsor for the Thurgood Marshall College Fund’s (TMCF) Leadership Institute, the organization’s signature professional development program serving students attending historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), historically Black community colleges and predominantly Black institutions (PBIs). Wells Fargo has served in this role for more than a decade.

The 24th-annual Leadership Institute will occur in person from September 10-14 in Washington, D.C. Approximately 530 students will participate in this year’s Institute. The theme for the 2024 Leadership Institute is Beyond the Blueprint. Conditionally selected participants hold an average 3.56 GPA. The top majors represented at this year’s conference are business/communications; science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), liberal arts and law. Fifty TMCF member schools are represented by students conditionally selected. The five-day event is part of a larger mission to advance pathways toward economic mobility for HBCU students and intentionally diversify the future workforce within corporate America.

The conference hosts hundreds of HBCU students annually. It provides organizations access to a talented and diverse student population while connecting participants to Fortune 500 companies and top-tier organizations.

“Wells Fargo has been a wonderful partner over the last 10+ years,” Dr. Harry L. Williams, president & CEO of TMCF, said. “Their leadership in taking an intentional approach to a diverse workforce is admirable and is critical in our mission of preparing the next generation of workforce talent through leadership development. HBCU students are talented, ambitious and hard working, and deserve a pipeline to the careers the Leadership Institute can connect them with.”

One highlight of the Institute is a recruitment fair for major companies and government agencies to identify top talent for jobs, internships and continuing education opportunities. Hundreds of program representatives participate in the Institute each year.

“Wells Fargo is excited to continue its long-standing partnership with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to support the next generation of diverse student leaders,” said Gigi Dixon, Wells Fargo’s head of External Engagement for Diverse Segments, Representation, and Inclusion. “The Leadership Institute provides students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities a pathway to career development and an opportunity to enhance their career skills and knowledge. Wells Fargo is proud to support this vital work.”

Through intentional programming and a commitment to creating access to an affordable education for HBCU students, TMCF and Wells Fargo are addressing some of the nation’s most difficult issues while creating long-term impact and sustainable outcomes with underrepresented groups.

About the Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member schools include the publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Historically Black Community Colleges, and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending Black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in K-12 and higher education. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs. TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit www.tmcf.org.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 34 on Fortune’s 2024 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com .

