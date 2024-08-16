TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd Reports Financial Results for the Half Year Ended April 30, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: TIRX) (the "Company"), a China-based insurance broker conducting business through its variable interest entity in China, today announced its financial results for the half year ended April 30, 2024.

Ms. Sheng Xu, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "The Company reported a net loss of approximately $2.6 million for the six months ended April 30, 2024, primarily due to a significant decline in revenue caused by the loss of a few key insurance company partners. However, we are encouraged by the increase in the commissions from liability insurance of approximately $24,000 compared to the same period in 2023, indicating our success in expanding our liability insurance business.”

“We are actively pursuing strategies, such as expanding into the Hong Kong insurance brokerage market and diversifying our client base, to mitigate the impact of the lost partnerships and improve the Company’s financial performance in the future.”

Selected Half Year 2024 Financial Metrics

  Six Months Ended April 30, Changes in 
($ in millions, except per share data, differences due to rounding.) 2024 2023 Percentage 
Revenues $0.2 $0.7 (75.4)%
Total operating expenses  3.1  2.7 18.4%
Loss from operations  (3.0)  (1.9) 53.7%
Net loss  (2.6)  (1.5) 75.3%


Revenue

Revenue for the six months ended April 30, 2024 totaled $0.2 million, a decrease of $0.5 million, or 75.4%, compared with $0.7 million for the six months ended April 30, 2023. This significant decrease was primarily attributable to the loss of certain insurance company partners.

Operating Expenses

During the six months ended April 30, 2024 and 2023, operating expenses included selling and marketing expenses and general and administrative expenses.

  • Selling and marketing expenses amounted to $1.2 million for the six months ended April 30, 2024, as compared to $1.6 million for the six months ended April 30, 2023, a decrease of $0.4 million, or 26.5%. The decrease was mainly attributable to a decrease in advertising costs and other miscellaneous items.
  • General and administrative expenses amounted to $2.0 million for the six months ended April 30, 2024, as compared to $1.1 million for the six months ended April 30, 2023, an increase of $0.9 million, or 83.0%.

Loss from Operations

As a result of the foregoing, for the six months ended April 30, 2024, loss from operations amounted to $3.0 million, as compared to $1.9 million for the six months ended April 30, 2023.

Net Loss

As a result of the factors described above, net loss was $2.6 million for the six months ended April 30, 2024, as compared to $1.5 million for the six months ended April 30, 2023, a change of $1.1 million, or 75.3%.

About TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd

TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd, headquartered in Beijing, China, is an insurance broker operating in China through its China-based variable interest entity. It distributes a wide range of insurance products, which are categorized into two major groups: (1) property and casualty insurance, such as commercial property insurance, liability insurance, accidental insurance, and automobile insurance; and (2) other types of insurance, such as health insurance, life insurance, and other miscellaneous insurance. For more information, visit the company's website at http://ir.tianrx.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review risk factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(IN U.S. DOLLARS)
       
  As of
     April 30, 2024    October 31, 2023
   (Unaudited)
ASSETS       
       
CURRENT ASSETS:        
Cash $27,456,502  $2,383 
Restricted cash  700,530   692,692 
Short-term investments     26,797,081 
Accounts receivable  7,844   18,960 
Other current assets  90,333   107,508 
       
Total Current Assets  28,255,209   27,618,624 
       
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:       
Right-of-use assets, operating leases, net  61,518   54,870 
Note receivable  7,800,000   7,800,000 
Interest receivable  78,000    
Property and equipment, net  5,605   6,280 
Intangible assets, net  1,766,961    
       
Total Non-current Assets  9,712,084   7,861,150 
       
Total Assets $37,967,293  $35,479,774 
       
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY        
       
CURRENT LIABILITIES:        
Acquisition payable $1,875,002  $ 
Operating lease liabilities  24,892   57,402 
Taxes payable  626,150   623,825 
Salary payable  815,449   726,330 
Accrued liabilities and other payables  932,295   481,801 
Due to related parties  1,310,545   1,173,510 
       
Total Current Liabilities  5,584,333   3,062,868 
       
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:      
Operating lease liabilities - noncurrent portion  39,872    
       
Total Non-current Liabilities  39,872    
       
Total Liabilities  5,624,205   3,062,868 
       
EQUITY:        
TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd Shareholders' Equity:        
Ordinary shares: $0.025 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized;        
Class A ordinary shares: $0.025 par value; 36,000,000 shares authorized; 1,372,949 and 674,949 shares issued and outstanding at April 30, 2024 and October 31, 2023, respectively  34,324   16,874 
Class B ordinary shares: $0.025 par value; 4,000,000 shares authorized; 50,000 shares issued and outstanding at April 30, 2024 and October 31, 2023  1,250   1,250 
Additional paid-in capital  46,361,339   44,108,774 
Accumulated deficit  (10,909,039)  (8,303,691)
Statutory reserve  275,150   275,150 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (3,420,333)  (3,681,845)
Total TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd shareholders' equity  32,342,691   32,416,512 
Non-controlling interest  397   394 
       
Total Equity  32,343,088   32,416,906 
       
Total Liabilities and Equity $37,967,293  $35,479,774 


TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDESNSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(IN U.S. DOLLARS)
       
(IN U.S. DOLLARS)      
  For the Six Months Ended April 30,
     2024  2023 
       
REVENUES $178,345     $724,859 
       
OPERATING EXPENSES        
Selling and marketing  1,149,083   1,564,353 
General and administrative - professional fees  390,503   735,314 
General and administrative - compensation and related benefits  1,521,846   290,810 
General and administrative - other  79,743   62,368 
       
Total Operating Expenses  3,141,175   2,652,845 
       
LOSS FROM OPERATIONS  (2,962,830)  (1,927,986)
       
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)      
Interest income  348,639   468,200 
Other income (expense)  22,940   (6,464)
       
Total Other Income, net  371,579   461,736 
       
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES  (2,591,251)  (1,466,250)
       
INCOME TAXES  14,098   20,003 
       
NET LOSS $(2,605,349) $(1,486,253)
       
LESS: NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST  (1)   
       
NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS $(2,605,348) $(1,486,253)
       
NET LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS:      
Basic and diluted $(2.68) $(2.50)
       
WEIGHTED AVERAGE ORDINARY SHARES OUTSTANDING:      
Basic and diluted  970,721   594,901 
       
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS:      
NET LOSS $(2,605,349) $(1,486,253)
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME      
Unrealized foreign currency translation gain  261,516   1,485,978 
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS  (2,343,833)  (275)
LESS: COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST  3   23 
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS $(2,343,836) $(298)


TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(IN U.S. DOLLARS)
       
  For the Six Months Ended April 30, 
     2024     2023 
       
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:        
Net loss $(2,605,349) $(1,486,253)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to        
net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets  30,896   1,017 
Amortization of right-of-use assets  36,835   55,334 
Stock-based compensation and service expense  2,270,015   1,068,000 
Bad debt provision  18,073   25 
Loss on disposal of property and equipment     735 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:       
Accounts receivable  11,423   (60,321)
Security deposit     4,402 
Interest receivable  (78,000)  262,192 
Due from related party     1,444 
Other assets  397   55,340 
Taxes payable  (4,086)  24,428 
Salary payable  91,969   204,189 
Accrued liabilities and other payables  518,567   (8,959)
Due to related parties  3,611   683,003 
Operating lease liabilities  (36,141)  (42,993)
       
NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES  258,210   761,583 
       
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:        
Proceeds from note receivable     7,500,000 
Cash acquired on acquisition  77,893    
Proceeds from sale of short-term investments  27,336,938   27,615,075 
       
NET CASH PROVIDED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES  27,414,831   35,115,075 
       
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES       
Proceeds from related parties' borrowings  93,794    
Repayments of related parties' borrowings  (35,807)   
       
NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES  57,987    
       
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE ON CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH  (269,071)  84,307 
       
NET INCREASE IN CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH  27,461,957   35,960,965 
       
CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH - beginning of period  695,075   695,242 
       
CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH - end of period $28,157,032  $36,656,207 
       
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:      
Cash paid for:      
Interest $  $ 
Income taxes $1,423  $ 
       
NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES      
Reissuance of treasury stock $  $25,000 
Payments made by related parties on the Company's behalf $75,333  $ 
Accrued purchase price related to acquisition $1,875,002  $ 
       
RECONCILIATION OF CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH      
Cash at beginning of period $2,383  $2,508 
Restricted cash at beginning of period  692,692   692,734 
Total cash and restricted cash at beginning of period $695,075  $695,242 
       
Cash at end of period $27,456,502  $35,923,605 
Restricted cash at end of period  700,530   732,602 
Total cash and restricted cash at end of period $28,157,032  $36,656,207 