Abits Group Inc Reports Unaudited Financial Results for the First Half of 2024

Hong Kong, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abits Group Inc (NASDAQ: ABTS) is pleased to announce its half-year results for the period ended June 30, 2024.



In a period when production is sustained throughout the six months, revenue grew to $3.67 million comprising 61.5 bitcoins, compared to the previous period when construction of the mining center in Tennessee was in progress and there was no production.. After accounting for direct costs of revenue amounting to $2.68 million, primarily electricity costs of $1.1 million and depreciation of $1.27 million, the gross profit from the mining operation was $0.75 million.

The loss before tax of the group was $0.14 million after accounting for administrative and general overheads.his result compares favorably with the previous period when the loss was $3.5 million. Administrative and general overheads during the period almost doubled to 1.11 million compared to $0.7 million as new staff were added to support production on a 24/7 basis as well as an increase on maintenance and insurance costs now that the data center was fully operational.

In April, the Company further improved its water supply and since then, all production lines have been kept running. During the peak construction periods, a 100,000-gallon reservoir helps to subsidize any shortages from the water company during the day and is replenished at night when consumption is much lower. The hydro cooling method introduced with the new batch of machines helps to reduce noise and dust instead of the traditional air cooling by fans.

There is no substantial change in the Balance Sheet of the Group except that more Ant-miner machines were purchased for $0.86 million and a piece of property in Wisconsin acquired for $0.65 million in the period to June. Cash and cash balances dwindled to $0.4 million as of June 30, 2024.

With the halving of mining rewards in late in April, production output will be much lower for the rest of 2024. However, the Company will maintain a strict control of its costs and hopes to secure more hosting contracts to improve on its revenue.

For more information, please visit www.abitsgroup.com or email ir@abitgrp.com.

ABITS GROUP INC

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of Note June 30, 2024

(Unaudited) December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 396,583 $ 884,199 Other receivables and prepayments 3 370,801 774,345 Total current assets 767,384 1,658,544 Digital assets 4 1,546,184 1,194,157 Property, equipment and vehicles 5 9,888,446 9,465,567 Construction-in-progress - - TOTAL ASSETS 12,202,014 12,318,268 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Other payables and accruals $ 920,700 $ 1,005,608 Stockholders’ Equity Preferred stock, $0.001010 par value, authorized; 50,000,000 shares, 5,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December,31 2023 $ 5,050 $ 5,050 Common stock, $0.001 par value, authorized: 50,000,000 shares. Issued and outstanding: 35,554,677 shares as of June 30, 2024 and December,31, 2023 35,554 35,554 Additional paid-in capital 89,290,193 89,290,193 Accumulated deficit (77,907,687 ) (77,893,723 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (141,796 ) (124,414 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 11,281,314 11,312,660 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 12,202,014 $ 12,318,268





ABITS GROUP INC

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Revenue $ 3,669,627 $ 7,272 Direct costs of revenue (2,680,658 ) (14,666 ) Other operating costs (241,103 ) (2,802,735 ) Profit/(Loss) from operations 747,866 (2,810,129 ) General and administrative expenses (1,104,234 ) (692,947 ) Finance expenses (14,903 ) - Fair Value changes for 2024 digital assets 357,308 Loss before tax (13,964 ) (3,503,076 ) Income tax - - Loss after tax (13,964 ) (3,503,076 ) Foreign exchange adjustment (17,382 ) 45,292 Comprehensive loss for the period $ (31,346 ) $ (3,457,784 ) Basic and diluted loss per ordinary share $ (0.001 ) $ (0.097 ) Basic and diluted average number of ordinary shares outstanding 35,554,677 35,554,677





ABITS GROUP INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES TO STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Preferred Shares Ordinary Shares Additional

paid-in Accumulated Accumulated

other

comprehensive Number Amount Number Amount capital deficit income Total Balance, December 31, 2022 5,000,000 5,050 35,554,677 35,554 89,290,193 (65,308,474 ) (104,361 ) 23,917,962 Net loss for the year - - - - - (12,585,249 ) (20,053 ) (12,605,302 ) Balance, December 31, 2023 5,000,000 5,050 35,554,677 35,554 89,290,193 (77,893,723 ) (124,414 ) 11,312,660 Net loss for the period (13,964 ) (17,382 ) (31,346 ) Balance, June 30, 2024 5,000,000 5,050 35,554,677 35,554 89,290,193 (77,907,687 ) (141,796 ) 11,281,314





ABITS GROUP INC.



UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS