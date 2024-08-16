Willis Coaching Expands Life Coaching Services for Men and Teens with New Online Platform

Wilmington, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilmington, North Carolina -

Willis Coaching has expanded its virtual services to reach clients across the United States. This move is to make their life coaching programs more accessible to a broader audience. They are committed to helping young adults, men, and small business owners, offering specialized services to meet diverse needs.

Adrian Willis, the founder, highlights the need for flexible and accessible coaching options. "Our goal at Willis Coaching is to provide support and guidance to those who need it, regardless of their location. By expanding our virtual services, we can help more individuals achieve their personal and professional goals," said Willis.

The company provides various tailored programs, including Life Coaching for Men, Life Coaching for Teens and Young Adults, Coaching for Entrepreneurs and Small Business Owners, and Difficult Employee Management Coaching. These services tackle common challenges faced by different groups and offer practical strategies for improvement.

Life Coaching for Men at Willis Coaching helps men build confidence, improve relationships, and advance their careers. This program addresses the unique societal and personal pressures men often experience, offering practical solutions and support.

For teens and young adults, Willis Coaching offers guidance on overcoming obstacles and reaching personal goals. This service is particularly helpful for young individuals during critical life transitions. The focus is on unlocking their potential through personalized coaching sessions that are both supportive and strategic.

Entrepreneurs and Small Business owners benefit from coaching that addresses business planning, strategy, and management. Coaching for Entrepreneurs and Small Business Owners provides practical advice and support, helping clients grow their businesses and enhance profitability.

One unique service Willis Coaching offers is Difficult Employee Management Coaching. This helps business leaders and managers handle challenging personnel issues. The goal is to provide tools and techniques that promote a positive and productive work environment.

To facilitate these sessions, Willis Coaching has partnered with a major cloud-based online meeting platform. This ensures clients can engage in live virtual private coaching sessions from anywhere in the United States. The platform's user-friendly interface allows connections via cellphone or laptop without needing extra software.

"Accessibility and convenience are at the core of our service delivery," said Willis. "By utilizing a reliable online meeting platform, we ensure that our clients can easily participate in coaching sessions, regardless of their technical skills or resources."

The Online Coaching Platform by Willis Coaching serves as a central hub for various life coaching services. This platform is key to their strategy of making professional coaching reachable to more people.

Their services are available through a monthly subscription model that clients can cancel anytime. This model offers flexibility and affordability, making professional coaching accessible to more people. The company's website provides detailed information about subscription options and specific services offered.

Positive testimonials from freelancers, entrepreneurs, creators, and college students highlight the effectiveness and impact of the services provided by Willis Coaching.

Willis Coaching also maintains a strong online presence through its blog. The blog features articles on topics relevant to life coaching, offering readers valuable insights and practical tips. Recent posts cover subjects like selling marketing ideas, pitching business concepts, and the benefits of life coaching for young adults and teenagers.

Contact information, including social media profiles, is available on the company's website. Clients can sign up for a coaching list to receive updates, tips, and free lessons. Personal information will not be shared with third parties, ensuring client privacy and trust.

With its comprehensive range of services and commitment to accessibility, Willis Coaching aims to support individuals in their personal and professional development. The expansion of virtual services ensures that high-quality coaching is available to clients nationwide.

