Discover the TBC (Tibicoin) Listing on XT

SINGAPORE, Aug. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are honored to announce that Tibicoin (TBC) will be listed on XT Exchange. The TBC/USDT trading pair will be available in the Innovation Zone (Web 3.0). Please take note of the following go-live schedule:



Deposit: 09:00 on August 20, 2024 (UTC)

09:00 on August 20, 2024 (UTC) Trading: 09:00 on August 21, 2024 (UTC)

09:00 on August 21, 2024 (UTC) Withdrawal: 09:00 on August 22, 2024 (UTC)







About Tibicoin

Tibicoin is a digital asset focused on promoting sustainability and positive global change. It offers users the chance to support eco-friendly initiatives while benefiting from investment opportunities. With perks like partner discounts and loyalty rewards, Tibicoin is designed to make sustainability accessible and rewarding.

About TBC

TBC is a token created to encourage sustainable actions and reward those who practice eco-friendly habits. It’s more than just a cryptocurrency—Tibicoin is a movement towards a greener and more balanced world, fostering a global community committed to sustainability.

The listing of TBC on XT Exchange brings new opportunities for both Tibicoin and its community. By joining XT, Tibicoin gains access to a larger audience of traders and sustainability advocates, enhancing liquidity and fostering growth. This collaboration marks a significant step in merging sustainability with blockchain technology, offering users a way to contribute to a greener future while benefiting from their investments.

Albin Warin, CEO of XT Exchange, expressed his excitement about the listing: "We are proud to welcome Tibicoin to our platform. Tibicoin’s mission to drive sustainability aligns perfectly with our commitment to supporting impactful and innovative projects. We believe this listing will add great value to our users and the global community."

Website: https://tibicoin.org

Blockchain Browser: https://etherscan.io/token/0xab633af0731b6d7bcae50e72eaf8318ec4fa486b

About XT

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 7.8M registered users, over 1M monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. XT crypto exchange offers a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. This includes crypto futures trading (USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts) and copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the futures grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts for profits.

Website: xt.com

X: twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN

XT Exchange

Bella Wei

Listing@xt.com

Tibicoin

luciano@tibicoin.org

