Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notification of relevant change to significant shareholder

Source: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

ST HELIER, Jersey, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or "the Company") announces that it has been advised by Allan Gray Bermuda Limited (“AGBL”), in its capacity as an investment manager, that its clients’ aggregate shareholding now constitutes a total interest of 4.8185% of the total issued shares in the Company.

Further information was provided on behalf of AGBL as follows:

Issuer name - CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC

ISIN – JE00BF0XVB15

Significant shareholder - Allan Gray Bermuda Limited

City of registered office - Cape Town

Country of registered office - South Africa

Date on which threshold was crossed – 15 August 2024

Date on which Issuer notified – 16 August 2024

% of direct voting rights – 4.8185%

Date of completion – 16 August 2024

Place of completion – Cape Town

Enquiries:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall		 
Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793
  
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Adrian Hadden
Pearl Kellie		 
Tel: +44 207 397 1965
Tel: +44 131 220 9775
  
Panmure Liberum (Joint Broker)
Scott Mathieson/Matt Hogg
Tel: +44 20 3100 2000
  
Camarco, Financial PR (UK)
Gordon Poole
Julia Tilley
Elfie Kent
 
Tel: +44 20 3757 4980
  
3PPB (Financial PR, North America)
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham		 
Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
  
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda
Tel: +263 77802131
  
IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa
Tel: +263 (242) 745
119/33/39

