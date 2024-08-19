Exor Press Release - Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Amsterdam, 19 August 2024

EXOR N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Exor N.V. (AMS: EXO) (“Exor” or the “Company”) announces that, under the second tranche of the share buyback program of up to €125 million announced on 12 August 2024 (the “Second Tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam, CBOE DXE, Turquoise Europe and Aquis Exchange Europe:

EURONEXT AMSTERDAM

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 12 August 2024 18,121 91.72 1,662,001.94 13 August 2024 20,842 92.02 1,917,834.99 14 August 2024 22,081 93.48 2,064,193.71 15 August 2024 18,523 94.75 1,755,052.40 16 August 2024 16,169 95.87 1,550,091.31 TOTAL 95,736 8,949,174.35

CBOE DXE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 12 August 2024 14,266 91.72 1,308,457.55 13 August 2024 8,095 91.85 743,507.13 14 August 2024 6,608 93.49 617,795.14 15 August 2024 8,393 94.59 793,926.60 16 August 2024 7,791 95.92 747,300.25 TOTAL 45,153 4,210,986.67

TURQUOISE EUROPE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 12 August 2024 1,653 91.73 151,626.88 13 August 2024 636 91.90 58,445.47 14 August 2024 704 93.23 65,635.47 15 August 2024 610 94.29 57,515.99 16 August 2024 684 95.72 65,472.82 TOTAL 4,287 398,696.63

AQUIS EXCHANGE EUROPE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 12 August 2024 1,960 91.74 179,810.20 13 August 2024 1,427 92.01 131,295.27 14 August 2024 607 93.29 56,630.00 15 August 2024 1,474 94.44 139,200.73 16 August 2024 1,356 95.88 130,008.40 TOTAL 6,824 636,944.61

After these purchases, the total invested amount under the second tranche is approximately €14 million for a total amount of 152,000 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 19 August 2024, the Company held in total 6,276,471 ordinary shares in treasury (2.84% of total ordinary issued share capital)1.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.

1 This corresponds to 0.87% of the total issued share capital including both ordinary shares and special voting shares.

Attachment