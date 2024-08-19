Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 15 August 2024 – 16 August 2024
On 15 August 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 150 million, as described in company announcement no. 40/2024.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 33:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|-
|-
|-
|15 August 2024
|175,458
|12.11
|2,124,498
|16 August 2024
|122,203
|11.91
|1,455,975
|Total, week number 33
|297,661
|12.03
|3,580,474
|Accumulated under the program
|297,661
|12.03
|3,580,474
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 25,708,840 own shares corresponding to 1.67 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469
Attachments