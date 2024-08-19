Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

| Source: Alm. Brand A/S Alm. Brand A/S

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 15 August 2024 – 16 August 2024
On 15 August 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 150 million, as described in company announcement no. 40/2024.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 33:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement---
15 August 2024175,45812.112,124,498
16 August 2024122,20311.911,455,975
Total, week number 33297,66112.033,580,474
Accumulated under the program297,66112.033,580,474

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 25,708,840   own shares corresponding to 1.67 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:                 

Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting        
Mads Thinggaard                 
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469                

