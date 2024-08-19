High-Temperature Composite Materials Strategic Research Report 2024: Global Market to Reach $8.2 Billion by 2030 - Continuous Innovations Will Be the Way Forward

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High-Temperature Composite Materials - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for High-Temperature Composite Materials was valued at an estimated US$4.9 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$8.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the high-temperature composite materials market is driven by several factors, primarily the increasing demand from the aerospace and defense sectors. These industries require materials that can perform under the extreme conditions of aerospace environments, where traditional materials cannot sustain. Technological advancements in material science that enhance the performance attributes of high-temperature composites - such as increased thermal stability and improved durability - are also key growth drivers.



Additionally, the shift towards more energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial applications stimulates the need for materials that can operate at higher temperatures to achieve greater efficiency. Regulatory pressures and environmental considerations further push the development and adoption of these composites, as industries seek to reduce emissions and improve energy consumption. With ongoing innovation and increasing industrial demand, the market for high-temperature composites is expected to expand significantly, continuing to unlock new applications and opportunities.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the CMC Composite Materials segment, which is expected to reach US$4.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 8.2%. The MMC Composite Materials segment is also set to grow at 7.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $1.5 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.4% CAGR to reach $862.4 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 410 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Need for Advanced Materials, the Cornerstone for Innovation & Growth of High Temperature Composite Materials

Everything is Made Up of Something. The Era of Advanced Materials Continues to Transform & Elevate the High Temperature Composites Market: Global Market for Advanced Materials (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031

Competition

High-Temperature Composite Materials - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

High Temperature Composites Materials: Overview, Types, Applications & R&D

Recent Industry Activity

Innovations

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Hypersonic Aircrafts & Missiles to Spur Demand for Ultra-High-Temperature Composite Materials

As the Race to Leverage Emerging Opportunities in Hypersonics Begins, Material Innovations Remain Crucial in Breaking New Barriers

Lightweighting in Aerospace Components & Systems to Drive Growth in the Market

Expansion of Global Commercial Airline Fleet to Spur Demand Opportunities for High-Temperature Composite Materials

Aging Aircraft Expand Opportunities for Engineering Materials

Fleet Upgrades & New Aircraft Manufacturing Opportunities to Open Parallel Growth Opportunities for High Temperature Composite Materials

Robust Opportunities Emerge in Energy Storage Applications

Technological Advances Especially in Materials Remain Important in Driving Energy Storage Capacity Additions

Growing Demand for High Temperature Electronics to Drive New Opportunities for High Temperature Ceramic Composites

Interest Spikes in Nano-Reinforced High-Temperature Composite Materials (HTCMs)

Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC), the Most Popular Type of High Temperature Composites

Why Metal Matrix Composites (MMC) Are Finally Becoming the Material of Choice for Manufacturers

Focus Shifts to Integrating Digital Technologies in the Manufacturing Process for HTCMs

Continuous Innovations Will Be the Way Forward

Continuous Fiber Composites & Hybrid Composites Emerge to be the Future of HTCMs

Sustainability Takes the Spotlight in the High-Temperature Composite Materials Market

As Global Pollution Continues to Rise, Sustainable HTCMs Will Become More Indispensable & Omnipresent

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 83 Featured)

3A Composites

BASF SE

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Hexion Inc.

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd.

Renegade Materials Corporation

SGL Carbon SE

Solvay S.A.

Teijin Limited

Toray Advanced Composites

Ube Corp.

