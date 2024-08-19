RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics Strategic Research Report 2023-2030: Drug Discovery Segment Poised to Lead, North America Emerges as the Major Regional Market

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics is estimated at US$7.9 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$19.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the RNA analysis/transcriptomics market is driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for personalized medicine, advancements in sequencing technologies, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and cancer. The shift towards personalized medicine, which aims to tailor treatments based on an individual's genetic profile, has spurred the need for comprehensive transcriptomic analysis to identify disease-specific biomarkers and therapeutic targets.
Continuous improvements in sequencing technologies, resulting in higher accuracy, throughput, and cost-effectiveness, have made transcriptomic studies more accessible and feasible for a broader range of applications. Additionally, the rising incidence of chronic diseases and cancer has increased the focus on understanding the molecular underpinnings of these conditions, driving the adoption of transcriptomics in research and clinical settings.
Government initiatives and funding for genomics research, along with collaborations between academic institutions and pharmaceutical companies, are also contributing to the market`s expansion. As a result, the RNA analysis/transcriptomics field is poised for significant growth, with ongoing innovations and applications promising to enhance our understanding of biology and improve healthcare outcomes.
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Trend Towards Personalized Medicine Fuels Market Growth
- Global Personalized Medicine Market
- Drug Ineffectiveness for Select Therapeutic Categories as a Percentage of Patient Population
- Transcriptomics Assume Critical Importance amid Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
- Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others
- Transcriptomics Applications in Disease and Diagnostic Profiling
- Increasing PCR Applications in Biotechnology Sector
- Progressive Growth of Omics Technologies: Opportunity for RNA Analysis/Transcriptomics Market
- The Growing Role of Transcriptomics in Oncology
- RNA Sequencing Critical for Cancer and Rare Diseases
- Bulk-Tissue RNA Sequencing and Single-Cell RNA Sequencing for Cardiovascular Research
- Bulk RNA Sequencing
- Single-Cell Sequencing
- Spatial Transcriptomics
- Single-Cell RNA-seq Technologies Witness Steady Growth
- The Evolution of scRNA-seq
- Growth of Long-Read Transcriptome Sequencing
- scRNA-seq for Autoimmune Inflammatory Rheumatic Diseases
- SPLiTseq Beneficial for Understanding Cause of Disease
- Gene Expression Microarray Technology Gains Ground
- Microfluidics-based Droplet Technologies Demonstrate Growth
- inDrops Approach Exhibits Growth
- Spatial Transcriptomics Market Witnesses Significant Growth
- Spatial Transcriptomic Data Analysis
- Next Generation Sequencing Offers Increased Accuracy for Transcriptomics Activity
- Single-cell NGS Witnesses Rapid Growth
- RNA Sequencing Benefits Fuel Market Prospects
- Blood Transcriptome Sequencing for Identifying Rare-Disease Genes
- Rising Focus on Toxicogenomics: Potential for RNA Analysis/Transcriptomics Markets
- Growing R&D Spending in Pharma and Biotechnology Sectors Presents Opportunities
- Pharmaceutical R&D Spending Worldwide (USD Billion) for 2015-2025
- Technological Advancements & Innovations Fuel Market Growth
- Sci-Plex - A New Technique to Profile Gene Expression within Single Cells
- Introduction of Oxford Nanopore's Innovative Portable Sequencer for Sequencing Long Reads and RNA Molecules Improves Transcriptomic Analysis
- RNA-Combine, a Toolkit for More Comprehensively Analyzing Transcriptome Data
- Aging Demographics Present Opportunities for Transcriptomics Technologies
- Challenges Facing RNA/Transcriptomics Market
