Fava Beans Business Report 2024: Vegan and Vegetarian Diet Trends, and Legumes as a Protein Source Spurs Market Growth - Global Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fava Beans - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Fava Beans is estimated at US$4.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$4.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 1.6% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the fava bean market is driven by several factors, including agricultural innovations that have improved yield, pest resistance, and bean quality. Technological advancements in genetic research have led to the development of new varieties that are more resistant to disease and adverse weather, thereby increasing the reliability of crop yields. Consumer behavior has also significantly influenced the market; there is an increasing demand for plant-based proteins among health-conscious consumers, which supports the popularity of fava beans.

Additionally, the expanding global vegan and vegetarian population, who seek high-protein legume alternatives to meat, continues to drive demand. The interest in sustainable and organic farming practices has further boosted the cultivation and consumption of fava beans. Furthermore, the rise in ethnic cuisines in the West, where fava beans are a traditional ingredient, contributes to their growing market presence. Together, these factors ensure the continued expansion and diversification of the fava bean market, meeting both nutritional needs and environmental goals.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Whole Fava Beans segment, which is expected to reach US$3.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 1.5%. The Powdered Fava Beans segment is also set to grow at 2.0% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $1.1 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 2.9% CAGR to reach $842.3 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as AGT Foods Africa (Pty) Ltd, ALBERTA Pulse Growers, Anderson`s Seed & Garden, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 376 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 1.6% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Fava Beans - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Popularity of Legumes as a Protein Source Spurs Fava Beans Market Growth

Health Benefits Associated with Fiber and Protein in Fava Beans Bolster Demand

Vegan and Vegetarian Diets Propel Fava Bean Consumption

Global Culinary Trends Expand the Use of Fava Beans in Diverse Dishes

Expansion of Gluten-Free and Allergen-Free Product Lines

Economic Benefits of Crop Rotation Including Legumes Like Fava Beans Guide Crop Decisions

Sustainability Trends Influence the Development of Organic and Non-GMO Crop Farming

Expansion of Fava Beans into Snack Foods and Functional Ingredients

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 52 Featured)

AGT Foods Africa (Pty) Ltd

ALBERTA Pulse Growers

Anderson`s Seed & Garden

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

AVIIP Group Pty Ltd

Bob`s Red Mill Natural Foods, Inc.

Bunge Ltd.

Goya Foods, Inc.

GrainCorp Limited

Prairie Fava

Roland Beans GmbH

Roquette Freres

Sun Impex International Foods LLC

Unigrain Pty Ltd

Vestkorn Milling AS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/77pdh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment