Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 33 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 9/8/2024
|187,987
|547.42
|102,907,798
|Monday, 12 August 2024
|1,800
|550.07
|990,126
|Tuesday, 13 August 2024
|1,800
|547.04
|984,672
|Wednesday, 14 August 2024
|1,800
|551.94
|993,492
|Thursday, 15 August 2024
|1,800
|562.07
|1,011,726
|Friday, 16 August 2024
|1,800
|578.63
|1,041,534
|In the period 12/8/2024 - 16/8/2024
|9,000
|557.95
|5,021,550
|Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 16/8/2024
|196,987
|547.90
|107,929,348
|Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,807,913 treasury shares corresponding to 7.23% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
