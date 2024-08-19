Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 33 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount   
Accumulated until 9/8/2024 187,987 547.42 102,907,798   
Monday, 12 August 2024 1,800 550.07 990,126   
Tuesday, 13 August 2024 1,800 547.04 984,672   
Wednesday, 14 August 2024 1,800 551.94 993,492   
Thursday, 15 August 2024 1,800 562.07 1,011,726   
Friday, 16 August 2024 1,800 578.63 1,041,534   
In the period 12/8/2024 - 16/8/2024 9,000 557.95 5,021,550   
Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 16/8/2024 196,987 547.90 107,929,348   
      
Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,807,913 treasury shares corresponding to 7.23% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.   
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

