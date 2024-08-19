Cuentas, Inc. Announces New Direction from Fintech to Digital Content & Product Distribution together with Mobile Data and Cellular offerings.

Cuentas signs mutual agreement with InComm for closure of Fintech Processing Agreement to concentrate on Digital Content, Wireless Internet Connectivity and Mobile Phone offerings.

MIAMI BEACH, FL, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cuentas, Inc. (OTC: CUEN & CUENW) (“CUEN” or “the Company”), recently filed an 8k disclosing the mutual sunsetting of its fintech processing agreement for the prepaid debit card with Interactive Communications International, Inc., (“InComm”) on August 12, 2024 and InComm’s issuance of a $475,000 credit to Cuentas to complete the closure.

Cuentas is changing direction and is closing its fintech division while it maintains and develops its InComm relationship. Cuentas will continue its InComm Resale Agreement to supply digital content, digital transportation access, mobile top-ups, bodega access and cellular offerings.

Cuentas is working to integrate the service offerings of World Mobile, Cuentas and a nationwide carrier that will revolutionize the digital and prepaid mobile telecommunications offerings in the US. This will include universal and Lifeline access to millions of households in the United States.

"This new direction for Cuentas will combine our long term relationship with InComm with the amazing capabilities and technology of these newly developing partnerships," said Mr. Arik Maimon, CEO and co-founder of CUEN. "We will continue to supply digital content, transportation access and mobility services while leveraging our extensive distribution network, three decades of telecommunications expertise, and our newly developing partnerships."

Cuentas, Inc. (OTC: CUEN & CUENW) is redesigning its proprietary technologies to integrate e-commerce, digital content and mobility services into solutions that deliver next generation services to the entire country, including unbanked, under-banked and underserved populations nationally in the USA. The revitalized Cuentas Platform will integrate Cuentas Mobile, the Company’s Mobile Telecommunications solution, with advanced digital and wireless services offerings to help entire communities across the nation. LINK: https://cuentas.com AND https://cuentasmobile.com .

About World Mobile

World Mobile was founded with a far-reaching goal: to connect everyone, everywhere while advocating for economic freedom and dignity. Unlike traditional mobile networks, World Mobile is based on blockchain and incentivises people to be part of a sharing economy that taps into the trillion dollar global telecom market. Individuals and business owners around the world can operate nodes on its network and bring their community online while earning revenue.