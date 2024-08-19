Exclusive 2024 WEEX Masons Program: Earn iPhone 15 and Thousands in Bonuses





SINGAPORE, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WEEX , a leading cryptocurrency exchange known for its robust security and innovative offerings, is proud to announce the launch of the 2024 WEEX Masons Program. This initiative is a testament to WEEX's commitment to fostering a vibrant and engaged community of traders who actively contribute to the platform’s growth and success.



About the WEEX Masons Program

The WEEX Masons Program is designed to enhance user engagement and build a strategic community of dedicated traders. By offering a blend of substantial rewards, exclusive membership perks, and a tiered rewards system, WEEX aims to create a more enriching and rewarding experience for its users.



Key Features of the WEEX Masons Program:

Enhanced User Engagement: WEEX Masons goes beyond traditional rewards initiatives by offering substantial bonuses and high-value rewards. WEEX encourages users to immerse themselves in the platform, explore its features, and contribute to the community.

Masons goes beyond traditional rewards initiatives by offering substantial bonuses and high-value rewards. WEEX encourages users to immerse themselves in the platform, explore its features, and contribute to the community. Strategic Community Building: Mason are integral to the WEEX community, with the program structured to build a network of dedicated traders who can share insights, strategies, and feedback. This engagement drives the platform’s development and innovation, making WEEX a more user-centric exchange.

Mason are integral to the WEEX community, with the program structured to build a network of dedicated traders who can share insights, strategies, and feedback. This engagement drives the platform’s development and innovation, making WEEX a more user-centric exchange. Exclusive Access to Premium Features: WEEX Masons gain access to exclusive features and tools, including early access to new trading options, priority customer support, and personalized trading strategies. These perks are designed to give Masons a competitive edge in their trading activities.

WEEX Masons gain access to exclusive features and tools, including early access to new trading options, priority customer support, and personalized trading strategies. These perks are designed to give Masons a competitive edge in their trading activities. Tiered Rewards System: The program features a tiered rewards system catering to both novice and experienced traders. Users progress through different levels based on their trading volume and participation, unlocking increasingly valuable rewards as they advance.

The program features a tiered rewards system catering to both novice and experienced traders. Users progress through different levels based on their trading volume and participation, unlocking increasingly valuable rewards as they advance. Holistic Support for Traders: Beyond monetary rewards, the WEEX Masons Program offers holistic support, including educational resources, webinars, and one-on-one sessions with trading experts, empowering Masons with the knowledge and tools needed to succeed in the volatile crypto market.



How to Become a WEEX Mason







Joining the WEEX Masons Program is an exciting opportunity for crypto enthusiasts looking to make a significant impact in the industry. The steps to become a WEEX Masons include:

Sign Up on WEEX: New users should register on the WEEX platform, while existing users can log in to their accounts to begin. Complete Verification: A simple verification process ensures a secure and trustworthy community. Meet the Eligibility Criteria: Operate a social media account with at least 1,000 followers.

Have a passion for the cryptocurrency industry and aspire to be an opinion leader.

Be self-motivated and eager to collaborate with WEEX in building and enhancing the ecosystem. Promote WEEX: Masons are expected to promote at least two official WEEX promotions per month, advocate for the WEEX brand, and attract new users to the platform. Engage and Trade: Start trading on WEEX and actively participate to qualify for rewards. Your engagement and the number of traders you bring to the platform will determine your tier in the rewards system.

For those interested in joining, please fill out the form and reach out via:

Telegram: @yuluchen

Email: lulu107478@weexglobal.com

Why Join Now?

The cryptocurrency market is in a dynamic phase, with new opportunities emerging daily. The WEEX Masons Program offers users a unique pathway to enhance their trading journey with tangible rewards and unparalleled support, positioning themselves to capitalize on these opportunities with the backing of one of the most innovative exchanges in the industry.

About WEEX

Founded in 2018, WEEX has rapidly emerged as a top-tier cryptocurrency exchange, known for its robust security and regulatory compliance, with licenses from U.S. and Canadian MSBs. Offering over 400 trading pairs , WEEX continually expands its offerings with more than 10 new pairs added daily.

A key feature of WEEX is its platform token, WXT, which provides users a 30% discount on futures trading fees and exclusive access to VIP events. Through the WEEX Launchpool, WXT holders can participate in exclusive airdrops, positioning themselves at the forefront of crypto innovation. WEEX has also forged a strategic partnership with Shibarium, an Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain associated with Shiba Inu, making WEEX the primary platform for new projects from Shibarium.

The 2024 WEEX Masons Program exemplifies the platform’s continuous efforts to deliver value to its users. By blending cutting-edge technology with a strong community focus, WEEX is setting new standards for what a cryptocurrency exchange can offer.

Contact Information:

Sign up for a WEEX account now: https://www.weex.com/register

Visit WEEX Official Website: https://www.weex.com/

Media Email: market@weexglobal.com

WEEX Customer Support: support@weex.com

For more details on how to join the 2024 WEEX Masons Program and start earning rewards, visit the official WEEX Support page .



Felicia

support@weex.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by WEEX. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fcbb01be-c195-4720-b742-916fda6abc60

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/31c5fd8c-f687-4437-ad1c-657ffdaa78a4