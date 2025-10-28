WEEX Powers Blockchain Life 2025 in Dubai: Strengthening Ties with Local Community As Most KOL Friendly Exchange

SINGAPORE, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Blockchain Life 2025 conference, set to take place on October 28-29 at Festival Arena in Dubai, UAE, is a prominent gathering for the global blockchain and crypto community. As a key player in the crypto space, WEEX’s participation in Blockchain Life 2025 is not just about visibility but also strategically connecting with the local community in Dubai and expanding its influence in the Middle East. Recognized as the Most KOL Friendly Exchange, WEEX is set to reinforce its commitment to community building by engaging with influencers, traders, and thought leaders in one of the most dynamic crypto ecosystems.

WEEX at Blockchain Life 2025: Insights from COO Andrew Weiner

At Blockchain Life 2025, Andrew Weiner, COO of WEEX, will provide valuable insights into the platform’s impressive growth trajectory and its vision for the future of crypto trading. His presentation, titled “Deeper Liquidity, Bigger Whales,” will highlight WEEX’s ascent as a leading global crypto exchange, emphasizing its expanding user base and growing industry recognition. Andrew will also spotlight WEEX’s recent accolades, including being named Most KOL Friendly Exchange 2025, a distinction voted on by 150 top industry influencers. In addition, he will discuss WEEX’s strong performance, particularly its recognition in the October 1, 2025, CoinGecko Bitcoin Report, where it was ranked among the Top 11 centralized exchanges and commended for its market-leading growth in BTC/USDT open interest. With a robust offering of over 1,800 trading pairs and futures trading with leverage of up to 400x, WEEX is redefining the standards for both spot and futures traders on a global scale.

WEEX, The Most KOL Friendly Exchange

WEEX’s focus on creating long-term partnerships with KOLs has been a driving force behind its success. In recognition of its efforts, in September 2025, WEEX was awarded the Most KOL Friendly Exchange 2025 at THE Best Event by TBV, voted on by 150 top KOLs in the industry. This accolade underscores WEEX’s dedication to fostering relationships that create mutual success for influencers and traders alike. By offering market-leading commissions, exclusive AMAs, and tailored industry resources, WEEX continues to provide a platform where KOLs can thrive. This commitment to the KOL community is central to WEEX’s growth strategy, as it aims to further solidify its position as a go-to exchange for crypto influencers and traders globally.

WEEX Product Innovation: 1 USDT Futures Trading & Auto Earn

WEEX is committed to product innovation and enhancing user experience by offering features designed to cater to both novice and experienced traders. One of its standout offerings is 1 USDT Futures Trading, which breaks down barriers by allowing users to start trading with just 1 USDT. By leveraging smarter trading logic and optimized leverage, WEEX makes futures trading more accessible, enabling users to earn rewards without the need for a big initial investment. Additionally, WEEX Auto Earn empowers users to grow their digital assets effortlessly. With flexible, daily earnings snapshots and no asset lock-up, users can deposit or withdraw funds at their convenience. New users enjoy an exclusive 100% APR on deposits within 100 USDT, while regular users can earn up to 13% APR. Together, these features reflect WEEX's focus on offering intuitive, user-centric solutions that make digital asset trading and growth straightforward and rewarding.

In conclusion, WEEX’s participation in Blockchain Life 2025 and its strategic initiatives in Dubai highlight the platform’s commitment to expanding its influence in the Middle East, engaging with traders, and leading the way in crypto trading innovation. As WEEX continues to grow and evolve, it remains focused on creating the best possible experience for traders and influencers alike, solidifying its position as a trusted and innovative player in the global crypto space.

About WEEX

Founded in 2018, WEEX has developed into a global crypto exchange with over 6.2 million users across more than 130 countries. The platform emphasizes security, liquidity, and usability, providing over 1,200 trading pairs and offering up to 400x leverage in crypto futures trading. Its 1,000 BTC Protection Fund is designed to enhance asset safety and transparency, while features such as copy trading and advanced trading tools allow users to follow professional traders and access a more efficient trading experience.

Football legend Michael Owen serves as the Global Brand Ambassador of WEEX, reflecting the exchange’s efforts to strengthen brand recognition and global outreach. The collaboration connects the influence of international sports with the growth of digital asset trading, underscoring WEEX’s position as a platform that aims to provide a secure, fast, and flexible trading environment for both new and experienced users.

