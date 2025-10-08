Deeper Liquidity, Bigger Whales: WEEX Wrapped Up Its TOKEN2049 Journey in Great Success





SINGAPORE, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOKEN2049 Singapore, Asia’s largest and most influential crypto event concluded successfully, marking a pivotal moment for the industry. As a Platinum Sponsor, WEEX once again showcased its unwavering commitment to the global digital asset community. The event brought together thousands of industry leaders, investors, and innovators from around the world, providing a platform for vital discussions on the future of crypto. WEEX’s participation underscored the exchange’s expanding role in driving dialogue, fostering innovation, and contributing to the ongoing evolution of the digital asset space.

WEEX’s Engaging Booth and Whale’s Lounge: A Hub of Networking and Innovation at TOKEN2049

At TOKEN2049, WEEX’s booth near the main entrance became one of the most vibrant hotspots of the entire venue. Dominated by a striking whale sculpture that embodied the theme “Deeper Liquidity, Bigger Whales,” the booth drew constant crowds and quickly became a social media sensation. Attendees enthusiastically participated in interactive games such as the claw machine and the “Spot the Whale” challenge, while the booth’s bold visual design amplified its visibility and appeal. Numerous crypto enthusiasts and influencers spontaneously stopped to take photos and posted on social media, while many engaged directly with WEEX team to explore deeper collaborations—including neighboring projects like Meta Earth, which proactively initiated partnership discussions. The high-quality, well-designed merchandise received widespread praise from attendees — some items in extremely high demand. Overall, the on-site activities proved highly effective, drawing more than 2,000 new community and social media followers over the two days.





Meanwhile, the WEEX Whale’s Lounge, located at Marina Bay Sands’ Angelina Café, emerged as a premium networking hub and one of the standout attractions of TOKEN2049. The lounge’s eye-catching designs with the WEEX logo created a strong visual impact, drawing attention even from visitors on the floors above. Influencers, institutional players, and partners gathered to enjoy premium hospitality while engaging in in-depth conversations with the WEEX team. This exclusive venue facilitated high-level discussions and partnerships, reinforcing WEEX’s focus on fostering meaningful connections within the Web3 space. Click here to see more of WEEX’s upcoming events.





Livestream Highlights: WEEX’s Growth and Impact Explored by Industry Leaders

For remote participants and the global audience, WEEX amplified its presence through two full days of dynamic livestreaming, bringing TOKEN2049’s energy to viewers worldwide. Hosted by WEEX COO Andrew Weiner, the sessions featured high-profile influencers and partners such as Sam Price, Crypto Kid, James Crypto Guru, Mr. Samue and more, who joined to discuss WEEX’s rapid growth and market impact. The livestream combined in-depth discussions on WEEX’s deep liquidity, strategic vision, and role in bridging traditional finance with Web3, with on-the-ground interactions including attendee interviews, unboxing of WEEX’s popular merchandise, and live coverage of booth games and activities. The comment section buzzed with real-time engagement, while participating influencers amplified WEEX’s reach through X reposts, spreading the exchange’s influence and commitment to a global audience. These efforts underscored WEEX’s dedication to shaping the future of the digital asset industry and delivering a secure, liquid, and innovative trading environment for users worldwide.





WEEX Unveils Strategic Leadership with CSO Ethan Tong at TOKEN2049

A major highlight at TOKEN2049 was the official announcement of WEEX’s Co-founder and Chief Security Officer (CSO), Ethan Tong. Since joining WEEX in 2023, Ethan has been a driving force behind the exchange’s security infrastructure, playing a pivotal role in launching features such as Contract Pro and Spot Pro, which have significantly enhanced the platform’s performance. In his interviews with top media outlets including BlockBeats, Wu Blockchain, and TechFlow, Ethan stressed that “security is not a feature—it’s the foundation of every trading experience” and discussed WEEX’s commitment to building finance-grade infrastructure for the Web3 world.





WEEX’s Industry Leadership and Future Outlook: Deep Liquidity and User Friendliness for the Long-Term

WEEX’s Platinum Sponsorship at TOKEN2049 highlighted its unwavering commitment to offering deep liquidity and a user-friendly platform for all participants. The event marked another significant milestone in WEEX’s growth, reaffirming its position as a leader in the Web3 space. Just days before the event, WEEX was awarded the “Most KOL Friendly Exchange 2025” at THE Best Event by TBV, underscoring its dedication to cultivating relationships with key influencers and the crypto community. This momentum was further validated by CoinGecko’s 2025 Bitcoin Report, where WEEX ranked among the Top 11 CEXs globally. The report also revealed that WEEX recorded one of the strongest BTC/USDT open interest growth rates in 2025, surging by 145% as of August, reflecting the platform’s growing market traction and liquidity strength.

Looking ahead, WEEX continues to innovate, with the recent launch of Auto Earn—a tool that allows users to grow their digital assets effortlessly. By offering flexible, daily interest accrual on USDT deposits without requiring funds to be locked, Auto Earn enhances the user experience, providing stable returns and seamless withdrawals. New users who enable Auto Earn within 7 days of KYC approval can enjoy exclusive 100% APR (limited to China (including Hong Kong and Taiwan), Germany, Canada, the UK). With a growing user base of over 6 million and a clear focus on security and innovation, WEEX is poised for even greater success in the coming years. The exchange’s commitment to providing a secure, scalable, and efficient platform is set to drive its continued leadership in the rapidly evolving digital asset ecosystem.

About WEEX

Founded in 2018, WEEX has developed into a global crypto exchange with over 6.2 million users across more than 130 countries. The platform emphasizes security, liquidity, and usability, providing over 1,200 trading pairs and offering up to 400x leverage in crypto futures trading. Its 1,000 BTC Protection Fund is designed to enhance asset safety and transparency, while features such as copy trading and advanced trading tools allow users to follow professional traders and access a more efficient trading experience.

Football legend Michael Owen serves as the Global Brand Ambassador of WEEX, reflecting the exchange’s efforts to strengthen brand recognition and global outreach. The collaboration connects the influence of international sports with the growth of digital asset trading, underscoring WEEX’s position as a platform that aims to provide a secure, fast, and flexible trading environment for both new and experienced users.

