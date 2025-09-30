WEEX Powers TOKEN2049 Singapore as Platinum Sponsor Amidst Rapid CEX Growth





SINGAPORE, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOKEN2049 Singapore, the most influential crypto event in Asia, will take place on October 1–2, 2025 at Marina Bay Sands. This year, WEEX joins as a Platinum Sponsor, underscoring its commitment to the global digital asset community. The event will bring together thousands of leaders, investors, and innovators from around the world, and WEEX’s participation highlights the exchange’s expanding role in fostering dialogue and innovation within the industry.

Theme Spotlight: “Deeper Liquidity, Bigger Whales”

“Deeper Liquidity, Bigger Whales” is the central theme for WEEX at TOKEN2049, reflecting the exchange’s approach to supporting high-volume traders and institutions through market depth and execution efficiency. WEEX offers over 1,200 spot trading pairs and 600 futures contracts, with new listings added monthly to capture emerging market opportunities. Major pairs, such as BTC/USDT and ETH/USDT, maintain narrow spreads even during peak trading periods, while daily futures volumes support high-frequency and large-size trades. Combined with low-latency infrastructure and multiple order types, the platform is structured to handle sizable transactions with operational consistency and flexibility.

On-site, WEEX will bring the theme to life with a carefully designed whale sculpture and supporting graphics strategically placed throughout the venue. The large-scale installation creates a strong visual impact while illustrating the concept of market depth and scale, demonstrating WEEX’s focus on providing an environment tailored for high-volume and institutional traders. Visitors can directly engage with the display to better understand the exchange’s approach to liquidity and large-scale trading.

WEEX Whale’s Lounge: A Dedicated Space for Industry Whales

In addition to its main exhibition booth, WEEX has transformed Angelina Cafe at Marina Bay Sands into the WEEX Whale’s Lounge, creating an exclusive environment designed for high-level networking and industry engagement. The lounge serves as a dedicated space for venture capitalists, project founders, industry leaders, institutional traders, and key community partners to connect in a more relaxed and interactive setting. Guests can enjoy premium food and beverages, participate in curated interactive games, and experience tailored activities that facilitate meaningful discussions and collaborations. Beyond hospitality, the Whale’s Lounge underscores WEEX’s focus on supporting large-scale participants and institutional stakeholders by providing a venue where ideas, market insights, and partnership opportunities can be exchanged efficiently.

WEEX Livestreams: Bringing the TOKEN2049 Vibes to Global Audience

For participants unable to attend TOKEN2049 in person, WEEX will provide two full days of livestreaming from its booth and Whale’s Lounge. Hosted by WEEX COO Andrew Weiner alongside leading partners, the broadcasts will feature real-time coverage of panel discussions, technical briefings, and interactive sessions, offering insights into trading infrastructure, market trends, and digital asset developments. The livestreams aim to extend the reach of the event beyond the physical venue, enabling global audiences to engage with project teams and partners. The appearance of mystery special guests is expected to add an element of anticipation for online viewers. Through this initiative, WEEX provides a platform for broader knowledge sharing and real-time engagement with both retail and institutional participants.

Leading the Surge: WEEX’s Fast-Paced Development in the Digital Asset Space

This year, WEEX has experienced rapid expansion across the global digital asset market. As of September 22, 2025, the platform supports 1,488 trading pairs and 933 assets, and has listed over 825 perpetual contracts, ranking first among derivatives exchanges. Trading activity has reached up to $2 billion in 24-hour spot volume and $20 billion in futures volume, with open interest in derivatives doubling from $6 billion to $13 billion over the past year. Community engagement has also grown steadily, with weekly AMAs and Spaces attracting thousands of participants and generating millions of impressions. By sponsoring TOKEN2049 Singapore, WEEX reinforces its vision of becoming a truly global exchange. Engaging with the international crypto community, WEEX strengthens its role as a trusted exchange that empowers users with security, innovation, and top-tier trading experiences. As WEEX continues to grow worldwide, its mission remains clear: to make trading safe, efficient, and accessible for everyone. TOKEN2049 is more than just an event for WEEX — it’s a platform to showcase its vision of shaping the future of crypto trading on a global scale.

About WEEX

Founded in 2018, WEEX has developed into a global crypto exchange with over 6.2 million users across more than 130 countries. The platform emphasizes security, liquidity, and usability, providing over 1,200 trading pairs and offering up to 400x leverage in crypto futures trading. Its 1,000 BTC Protection Fund is designed to enhance asset safety and transparency, while features such as copy trading and advanced trading tools allow users to follow professional traders and access a more efficient trading experience.

Football legend Michael Owen serves as the Global Brand Ambassador of WEEX, reflecting the exchange’s efforts to strengthen brand recognition and global outreach. The collaboration connects the influence of international sports with the growth of digital asset trading, underscoring WEEX’s position as a platform that aims to provide a secure, fast, and flexible trading environment for both new and experienced users.

