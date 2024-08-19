Wearable Devices: Mudra Band Expands Apple Vision Pro Gesture Controls to All Apple Devices

Mudra Band users can switch from the iPad to the Mac to Apple TV, hop from gaming to video streaming and between their favorite applications using simple gestures, which are similar to the AVP gestures

YOKNEAM ILLIT, ISRAEL, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (the “Company” or “Wearable Devices”) (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW), a technology growth company specializing in artificial intelligence (“AI")-powered touchless sensing wearables, announces that its Mudra Band now supports the Apple Vision Pro (“AVP”). This integration allows users to extend the gesture control experience across all Apple devices, including the Mac, iPad, Apple TV, iPhone and now also the AVP.

The Mudra Band uses Surface Nerve Conductance (SNC) sensors to detect neural signals from the wrist, translating them into hand and finger gestures. With this technology, users can now control their Apple devices using the same gestures as those used on the AVP, enabling seamless interaction across the entire Apple ecosystem.

This development is particularly beneficial for users who prefer alternative input methods, as the Mudra Band offers a way to navigate the Vision OS without relying on eye movements. Users can easily switch between their Apple devices directly from the Mudra Band watch face, maintaining consistency in their interactions.

Asher Dahan, Chief Executive Officer of Wearable Devices Ltd., commented, "We are pleased to enhance the user experience within the Apple ecosystem by offering gesture control through the Mudra Band. This integration allows users to maximize the functionality of their Apple devices with familiar and accessible input methods."

Mudra Band users can switch from the iPad to the Mac to Apple TV from the Mudra watch face, hop from gaming to video streaming and between their favorite applications and control their devices using simple point, click, pinch & hold gestures, which are similar to the AVP gestures.

To watch a demo video please visit: https://youtu.be/aMvEXSbtV44

Connecting the Mudra Band to Apple Vision Pro Blog:

https://mudra-band.com/blogs/news/connecting-the-mudra-band-to-apple-vision-pro

About Wearable Devices Ltd.

Wearable Devices Ltd. is a growth company developing AI-based neural input interface technology for the B2C and B2B markets. The Company’s flagship product, the Mudra Band for Apple Watch, integrates innovative AI-based technology and algorithms into a functional, stylish wristband that utilizes proprietary sensors to identify subtle finger and wrist movements allowing the user to “touchlessly” interact with connected devices. The Company also markets a B2B product, which utilizes the same technology and functions as the Mudra Band and is available to businesses on a licensing basis. Wearable Devices Is committed to creating disruptive, industry leading technology that leverages AI and proprietary algorithms, software, and hardware to set the input standard for the Extended Reality, one of the most rapidly expanding landscapes in the tech industry. The Company’s ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq market under the symbol “WLDS” and “WLDSW”, respectively.

