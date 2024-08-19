Kalsec Announces Grand Opening of New UK Manufacturing Centre

KALAMAZOO, Mich., Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural food and beverage ingredients supplier Kalsec Inc. is pleased to announce the grand opening of its Mildenhall Finishing & Distribution Centre, located in the United Kingdom at Merlin Park, Fred Dannett Road, Mildenhall, Suffolk, IP28 7RD. A ribbon cutting/grand opening event will be held on Wednesday, August 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include Kalsec executives and leadership onsite available for interviews.



The Mildenhall Finishing & Distribution Centre will improve service capabilities for Kalsec’s European customers by providing flexibility, increased localised options, and improved delivery times. Alongside this, the European facility will help Kalsec improve supply chain sustainability metrics through local sourcing, production, and distribution of products.

“We have been investing aggressively over the past several years to expand our presence and operations in Europe with the goal to fully support our savoury food and brewed beverage customers in this important region. The opening of our Mildenhall Finishing & Distribution Centre completes the final major milestone in this plan and demonstrates our continued commitment to provide a highly responsive and personalized customer experience,” said Robert Wheeler, Chief Executive Officer of Kalsec.



The 8,000 square-foot facility joins Kalsec’s comprehensive campus of facilities operating in Suffolk for the past 29 years, which includes administrative, manufacturing, quality control, quality assurance, and distribution functions. This is supported by the company’s operations in the Netherlands including a distribution warehouse and a research and development facility located at Wageningen University.

“With this investment, we are thrilled to build on our commitment to our European customers to help them solve their toughest challenges and launch delicious, exciting new products that their customers will love,” said Robert Wheeler.

About Kalsec

Kalsec® Inc provides innovative taste and sensory, natural food protection, natural colors, and advanced hops solutions to the food and beverage industries. We capture the best nature has to offer and utilize over 65 years of experience and industry leading innovation to make food and beverage products look better, taste better, and last longer. Family owned and headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan since 1958, Kalsec has regional offices, laboratories and sales teams in North America, Europe and Asia. As a certified B Corp, Kalsec makes ethical and sustainable decisions that serve our customers, employees, communities, and the environment. We are proud to be using our business as a force for good.

