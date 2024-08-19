Anti-Drone Market Global Forecast 2024-2030: Strategic Alliances and Investments to Expand Airspace Safety and Security Solutions

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Anti-Drone Market by Technology (Drone Countermeasure Equipment, Drone Monitoring Equipment), Range (Less Than 5 km, More Than 5 km), Platform, Application, Verticals - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Anti-Drone Market grew from USD 1.86 billion in 2023 to USD 2.33 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 27.63%, reaching USD 10.28 billion by 2030.
Increasing terrorist activities utilizing UAVs for reconnaissance missions or carrying out attacks and stringent regulatory policies aimed at protecting public safety and national security from potential drone attacks led to the growing adoption of anti-drones. However, high costs associated with the development and deployment of robust anti-drone solutions may hinder the adoption of anti-drones.
Nevertheless, adopting advanced multispectral sensors for improved target identification and ongoing research in areas such as object recognition algorithms and autonomous countermeasures with the help of swarm technology against rogue drone fleets are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the anti-drone market growth.
Regional Insights
The anti-drone market is evolving in the Americas as they are increasingly being utilized in border security and airspace protection and the implementation of regulations that mandate proper anti-drone usage within the airspace in the region. EU countries have witnessed a rise in drone-related incidents at airports, leading to significant disruptions in air travel.
Furthermore, in response to these threats, the European government is investing in advanced counter-UAV solutions to protect critical infrastructure. The Middle East and Africa (EMEA region) face unique challenges due to political instability and terrorism concerns, raising demand for robust anti-drone measures for protecting strategic assets such as oil refineries or military installations.
Substantial investments into anti-drone technology and growing demand for countermeasure solutions against unauthorized or malicious UAVs are accelerating the deployment of anti-drones across the commercial and military sectors in the region. Moreover, the integration of advanced sensors and technologies such as artificial intelligence and radio frequency are anticipated to propel the deployment of anti-drones across end-use applications globally.
Recent Developments
DroneShield releases DroneSentry-X Mk2 for Multi-Mission Counter-UAS Applications
Droneshield unveiled the Dronesentry X MK2, an advanced counter-UAS system specifically developed for a wide range of mission applications. This cutting-edge platform is equipped with state-of-the-art capabilities, allowing for swift and precise detection, tracking, and mitigation of aerial threats. It offers a diverse set of options, including audible alerts, jamming signals, optically targeted lasers, and kinetic disruption payloads, which effectively neutralize potential threats.
Indrajaal Partners with Sigma Advanced Systems to Bolster the Indigenous Manufacturing Capabilities of Anti-drone Defence Systems in India
Indrajaal collaborated with Sigma Advanced Systems to enhance India's capacity for domestic production of Anti-Drone Defence Systems. This strategic collaboration aims to facilitate the integration of state-of-the-art technologies, resulting in improved operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Furthermore, the synergy between these two companies will help mitigate risks associated with economic downturns, ensuring a sustainable and resilient defense system.
Australian Anti-drone Defense Firm Expands U.S. Footprint
DroneShield Ltd. expanded its presence in the United States, specializing in providing countermeasures to detect, track, and neutralize hostile drone threats. To further strengthen its operations, the company has established a U.S. subsidiary and is actively pursuing partnerships with defense contractors and law enforcement agencies in the country.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|186
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$2.33 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$10.28 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|27.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Competitive Scenario Analysis
- DroneShield releases DroneSentry-X Mk2 for Multi-Mission Counter-UAS Applications
- Indrajaal Partners with Sigma Advanced Systems to Bolster the Indigenous Manufacturing Capabilities of Anti-drone Defence Systems in India
- Australian Anti-drone Defense Firm Expands U.S. Footprint
- DroneShield, Epirus Combine Counter-Drone System for Defense Customers
- Elbit Systems Unveils New Electronic Warfare Capability to Counter Drone Threats at Paris Airshow
- Grene Robotics Acquires C4ISRT Platform to Bolster Anti-Drone Capabilities
- DroneShield Raised Over AUD 40 Million in Investment Funds
- Ondas Holdings' Airobotics Completes Acquisition of Iron Drone Assets and Launches New Counter-Drone System at World Police Summit in Dubai
- Fortem Bags USD 17.8 Million Funding to meet Counter-Drone Demand
- Pentagon Awards L3Harris USD 40 million Anti-Drone Weapon Systems Contract
- RattanIndia Launches its Anti-Drone 'defender'
- Dedrone Closes USD 30 Million Series C-1 Financing
- Raytheon to Build Counter-Drone Tech Facility in Scotland
Market Segmentation Analysis
- Technology: Significant adoption of drone monitoring equipment as it detects and tracks unauthorized UAS activity
- Range: Wide adoption of anti-drone solutions with ranges exceeding 5 km
- Platform: Evolving usage of handheld anti-drone devices due to their portability
- Application: High usage of anti-drone for classification & detection
- Verticals: Burgeoning utilization of anti-drones in military & defense organizations
Market Drivers
- Increasing incidences of security breaches by unidentified drones and terrorism
- Government initiatives to increase deployment of anti-drones
- Accelerating demand for stationary and mobile anti-drone jammers
Market Restraints
- High cost of deploying anti-drone systems
Market Opportunities
- Technological advancements in anti-drone systems
- Strategic alliances and investments to expand airspace safety and security solutions
Market Challenges
- Issues and limitations associated with anti-drone systems
Companies Featured
- Accipiter Radar Technologies Inc.
- Adani Group
- Advanced Radar Technologies S.A.
- Airbus SE
- BAE Systems PLC
- Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)
- Blighter Surveillance Systems Limited
- CERBAIR
- D-Fend Solutions Ltd.
- Dedrone Holdings, Inc.
- DroneShield Ltd.
- Dymstec, Co., Ltd.,
- Elbit Systems Ltd.
- Excelitas Technologies Corp.
- Fortem Technologies, Inc.
- General Dynamics Corporation
- Hensoldt AG
- INDRA SISTEMAS, S.A.
- Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
- L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
- Leidos Holdings, Inc.
- Leonardo S.p.A.
- Liteye Systems, Inc. by High Point Aerotechnologies LLC
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- M2K Technologies Private Limited
- Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- QinetiQ Group
- Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.
- RattanIndia Enterprises Limited
- Raytheon Technologies Corporation
- Rheinmetall AG
- Robin Radar Systems B.V.
- Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG
- SAAB AB
- Safran S.A.
- Sensofusion Oy
- Shoghi Communications Ltd.
- Spotter Global
- Teledyne FLIR LLC
- Thales Group
- The Boeing Company
- Toshiba Corporation
- Zen Technologies Limited
Industry Insights
- Market Disruption Analysis
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis
- Pricing Analysis
- Technology Analysis
- Patent Analysis
- Trade Analysis
- Regulatory Framework Analysis
Market Segmentation & Coverage
Technology- Drone Countermeasure Equipment
- Cyber Takeover Systems
- GPS Spoofers
- High-energy lasers
- Nets & Net Guns
- Radio Frequency Jammers
Drone Monitoring Equipment
- Acoustic Sensors (Microphones)
- Optical Sensors (Cameras)
- Radar
- Radio Frequency (RF) Analysers
Range
- Less Than 5 km
- More Than 5 km
Platform
- Ground Based
- Handheld
- UAV Based
Application
- Alerting
- Classification & Detection
- Locating & Tracking
- Verticals
Commercial
- Critical Infrastructure
- Public Venues
- Homeland Security
- Military & Defense
Region
Americas
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Canada
- Mexico
- United States
- California
- Florida
- Illinois
- New York
- Ohio
- Pennsylvania
- Texas
Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- China
- India
- Indonesia
- Japan
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Vietnam
Europe, Middle East & Africa
- Denmark
- Egypt
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Israel
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Nigeria
- Norway
- Poland
- Qatar
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/voarxc
