Anti-Drone Market Global Forecast 2024-2030: Strategic Alliances and Investments to Expand Airspace Safety and Security Solutions

The Anti-Drone Market grew from USD 1.86 billion in 2023 to USD 2.33 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 27.63%, reaching USD 10.28 billion by 2030.



Increasing terrorist activities utilizing UAVs for reconnaissance missions or carrying out attacks and stringent regulatory policies aimed at protecting public safety and national security from potential drone attacks led to the growing adoption of anti-drones. However, high costs associated with the development and deployment of robust anti-drone solutions may hinder the adoption of anti-drones.

Nevertheless, adopting advanced multispectral sensors for improved target identification and ongoing research in areas such as object recognition algorithms and autonomous countermeasures with the help of swarm technology against rogue drone fleets are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the anti-drone market growth.



Regional Insights



The anti-drone market is evolving in the Americas as they are increasingly being utilized in border security and airspace protection and the implementation of regulations that mandate proper anti-drone usage within the airspace in the region. EU countries have witnessed a rise in drone-related incidents at airports, leading to significant disruptions in air travel.

Furthermore, in response to these threats, the European government is investing in advanced counter-UAV solutions to protect critical infrastructure. The Middle East and Africa (EMEA region) face unique challenges due to political instability and terrorism concerns, raising demand for robust anti-drone measures for protecting strategic assets such as oil refineries or military installations.

Substantial investments into anti-drone technology and growing demand for countermeasure solutions against unauthorized or malicious UAVs are accelerating the deployment of anti-drones across the commercial and military sectors in the region. Moreover, the integration of advanced sensors and technologies such as artificial intelligence and radio frequency are anticipated to propel the deployment of anti-drones across end-use applications globally.

Recent Developments

DroneShield releases DroneSentry-X Mk2 for Multi-Mission Counter-UAS Applications



Droneshield unveiled the Dronesentry X MK2, an advanced counter-UAS system specifically developed for a wide range of mission applications. This cutting-edge platform is equipped with state-of-the-art capabilities, allowing for swift and precise detection, tracking, and mitigation of aerial threats. It offers a diverse set of options, including audible alerts, jamming signals, optically targeted lasers, and kinetic disruption payloads, which effectively neutralize potential threats.



Indrajaal Partners with Sigma Advanced Systems to Bolster the Indigenous Manufacturing Capabilities of Anti-drone Defence Systems in India



Indrajaal collaborated with Sigma Advanced Systems to enhance India's capacity for domestic production of Anti-Drone Defence Systems. This strategic collaboration aims to facilitate the integration of state-of-the-art technologies, resulting in improved operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Furthermore, the synergy between these two companies will help mitigate risks associated with economic downturns, ensuring a sustainable and resilient defense system.



Australian Anti-drone Defense Firm Expands U.S. Footprint



DroneShield Ltd. expanded its presence in the United States, specializing in providing countermeasures to detect, track, and neutralize hostile drone threats. To further strengthen its operations, the company has established a U.S. subsidiary and is actively pursuing partnerships with defense contractors and law enforcement agencies in the country.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 186 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.33 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.28 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 27.6% Regions Covered Global



