Notification of manager’s and closely related parties’ transactions with shares in Schouw & Co.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by a person discharging managerial responsibilities at Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co. or a person closely associated with one of them, pursuant to (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name

  		Sisse Fjelsted Rasmussen
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status

  		Member of the board of directors
b) Initial notification/amendment

  		Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name

  		AKTIESELSKABET SCHOUW & CO.
b) LEI 213800V2R9WMMZASKK57

 
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

  		 

Shares

DK0010253921
b) Nature of the transaction

  		Purchase
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
DKK 576.00 200 shares
DKK 577.00 85 shares
DKK 578.50 350 shares
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
  

635 shares

DKK 366,720.00
e) Date of the transaction

  		16 August 2024
f) Place of transaction

  		Nasdaq Copenhagen



