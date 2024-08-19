Notification of manager’s and closely related parties’ transactions with shares in Schouw & Co.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by a person discharging managerial responsibilities at Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co. or a person closely associated with one of them, pursuant to (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
| Name
|Sisse Fjelsted Rasmussen
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
| Position/status
|Member of the board of directors
|b)
| Initial notification/amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
| Name
|AKTIESELSKABET SCHOUW & CO.
|b)
|LEI
| 213800V2R9WMMZASKK57
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Shares
DK0010253921
|b)
| Nature of the transaction
|Purchase
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 576.00
|200 shares
|DKK 577.00
|85 shares
|DKK 578.50
|350 shares
|d)
| Aggregated information
|
635 shares
DKK 366,720.00
|e)
| Date of the transaction
|16 August 2024
|f)
| Place of transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Attachment