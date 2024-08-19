Notification of manager’s and closely related parties’ transactions with shares in Schouw & Co.



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by a person discharging managerial responsibilities at Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co. or a person closely associated with one of them, pursuant to (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name



Sisse Fjelsted Rasmussen 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status



Member of the board of directors b) Initial notification/amendment



Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name



AKTIESELSKABET SCHOUW & CO. b) LEI 213800V2R9WMMZASKK57



4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code







Shares



DK0010253921 b) Nature of the transaction



Purchase c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 576.00 200 shares DKK 577.00 85 shares DKK 578.50 350 shares d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



635 shares



DKK 366,720.00 e) Date of the transaction



16 August 2024 f) Place of transaction



Nasdaq Copenhagen





Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Attachment