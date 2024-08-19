Press Release



Crossject appoints Tony Tipton as U.S. Chief Operating Officer in Preparation for Commercialization of ZEPIZURE® Epilepsy Rescue Treatment



Experienced executive to lead preparations for U.S. commercialization of ZEPIZURE®

Reinforces and de-risks pre-commercial activities ahead of submitting marketing authorization application for ZEPIZURE® epilepsy rescue treatment in the U.S.

Dijon, France August 19, 2024 17:30 CET-- Crossject (ISIN: FR0011716265; Euronext: ALCJ), a specialty pharma company developing medicines for emergency situations harnessing its award-winning needle-free auto-injector ZENEO®, announces the appointment of the deeply experienced healthcare executive Tony Tipton as U.S. Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Tipton has over 25 years of experience across the key pillars of commercial pharmaceuticals business, encompassing corporate leadership, business development, market access, sales force leadership, marketing and trade operations. He joins Crossject from his role as Chief Operating & Commercial Officer at Xequel Bio, where he led commercialization strategy, pre-commercial activities for BARDA/NIH funded assets, and commercial assets through acquisition. Mr. Tipton’s appointment will strengthen Crossject’s U.S. pre-commercial activities as the company prepares the ZEPIZURE® U.S. marketing authorization application submission.

Mr. Tipton previously served in several senior commercial roles in large international specialty pharmaceutical companies, including Interim Chief Commercial Officer and Vice President, Market Access & Trade Channels at Santen Pharmaceuticals, via the acquisition of Eyevance Pharmaceuticals. In this role, Mr. Tipton led US commercial functions, achieving over $70 million in gross revenue for the US commercial business. He has also held a Director’s position for Health Systems Accounts for Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, a role in which he launched a new epilepsy drug, Aptiom, and several sales and marketing positions at Galderma Laboratories.

“Tony brings to Crossject a proven track record of excellence and highly relevant experience across all facets of precommercial, sales and marketing in the specialty pharmaceutical industry and, specifically, for emergency medicines comparable to ZEPIZURE®. His leadership, knowledge and experience are a perfect fit and further inform and de-risk our move towards commercialization of ZEPIZURE® in the US, our key market. We look forward to the dynamic contributions he will bring to our team,” said Patrick Alexandre, CEO of Crossject.

“My senior leadership roles in preparing companies for commercialization have provided me with relevant experience, valuable networks and strategic insights, all of which I leverage in my role at Crossject. Joining Crossject at this pivotal time is a responsibility that I am ready to embrace with energy and enthusiasm as we bring lifesaving, innovative rescue medicines like ZEPIZURE® to market. The ZENEO® technology platform and Crossject’s exciting pipeline offer multiple rapid expansion opportunities. I look forward to leveraging my background in commercial strategies and partnering with the talented team at Crossject as we focus on bringing the company’s first rescue therapy to market,” commented Tony Tipton, COO of Crossject U.S.

About Crossject

Crossject SA (Euronext: ALCJ; www.crossject.com ) is an emerging specialty pharmaceutical company developing medicines for emergency situations harnessing its award-winning needle-free auto-injector ZENEO® platform. Crossject is in advanced regulatory development for ZEPIZURE®, an epileptic rescue therapy, for which it has a $60 million contract* with the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). The Company’s versatile ZENEO® platform is designed to enable patients or untrained caregivers to easily and instantly deliver a broad range of emergency drugs via intramuscular injection on bare skin or even through clothing. The Company’s other products in development include mainly solutions for allergic shocks and adrenal insufficiencies, as well as therapies and other emergency indications.

* Contract no: 75A50122C00031 with the Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Research and Development Authority

For further information, please contact:

Investors

Natasha Drapeau

Cohesion Bureau

+41 76 823 75 27

natasha.drapeau@cohesionbureau.com



Media

Sophie Baumont

Cohesion Bureau

+33 6 27 74 74 49

sophie.baumont@cohesionbureau.com

Attachment