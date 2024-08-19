Purpose Investments Inc. Announces August 2024 Distributions

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) is pleased to announce distributions for the month of August 2024 for its open-end exchange-traded funds and closed-end funds (“the Funds”).

The ex-distribution date for all Open-End Funds is August 28, 2024. The ex-distribution date for all closed-end funds is August 30, 2024.   

Open-End FundsTicker
Symbol		Distribution
per
share/unit		Record
Date		Payable
Date		Distribution
Frequency
Apple (AAPL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF UnitsAPLY$0.166708/28/202409/04/2024Monthly
Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund - ETF SeriesBNC$ 0.1225¹08/28/202409/04/2024Monthly
Purpose Global Bond Fund - ETF UnitsBND$0.084008/28/202409/04/2024Monthly
Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF UnitsBRKY$0.100008/28/202409/04/2024Monthly
Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF - ETF UnitsBTCY$0.052508/28/202409/04/2024Monthly
Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency hedged UnitsBTCY.B$0.060508/28/202409/04/2024Monthly
Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF - ETF USD UnitsBTCY.UUS $ 0.051008/28/202409/04/2024Monthly
Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund - ETF UnitsCROP$0.087508/28/202409/04/2024Monthly
Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund - ETF USD UnitsCROP.UUS $ 0.097508/28/202409/04/2024Monthly
Purpose Ether Yield - ETF UnitsETHY$0.038008/28/202409/04/2024Monthly
Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency hedged UnitsETHY.B$0.047008/28/202409/04/2024Monthly
Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Units Non-Currency Hedged USD UnitsETHY.UUS $ 0.037008/28/202409/04/2024Monthly
Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund - ETF UnitsFLX$0.045008/28/202409/04/2024Monthly
Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund - Non-Currency Hedged – ETF UnitsFLX.B$0.053508/28/202409/04/2024Monthly
Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund - Non-Currency Hedged USD – ETF UnitsFLX.UUS $ 0.037508/28/202409/04/2024Monthly
Purpose Global Bond Class - ETF UnitsIGB$ 0.0860¹08/28/202409/04/2024Monthly
Microsoft (MSFT) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF unitsMSFY$0.100008/28/202409/04/2024Monthly
Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund - ETF SeriesPAYF$ 0.1375¹08/28/202409/04/2024Monthly
Purpose Total Return Bond Fund - ETF SeriesPBD$ 0.0590¹08/28/202409/04/2024Monthly
Purpose Core Dividend Fund - ETF SeriesPDF$ 0.1050¹08/28/202409/04/2024Monthly
Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund - ETF SeriesPDIV$ 0.0950¹08/28/202409/04/2024Monthly
Purpose Real Estate Income Fund - ETF SeriesPHR$ 0.0720¹08/28/202409/04/2024Monthly
Purpose International Dividend Fund - ETF SeriesPID$0.078008/28/202409/04/2024Monthly
Purpose Monthly Income Fund - ETF SeriesPIN$ 0.0830¹08/28/202409/04/2024Monthly
Purpose Multi-Asset Income Fund - ETF UnitsPINC$0.084008/28/202409/04/2024Monthly
Purpose Conservative Income Fund - ETF SeriesPRP$ 0.0600¹08/28/202409/04/2024Monthly
Purpose Premium Yield Fund - ETF UnitsPYF$ 0.1100¹08/28/202409/04/2024Monthly
Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF SeriesPYF.B$ 0.1230¹08/28/202409/04/2024Monthly
Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF USD SeriesPYF.UUS $ 0.1200¹08/28/202409/04/2024Monthly
Purpose Core Equity Income Fund - ETF SeriesRDE$ 0.0875¹08/28/202409/04/2024Monthly
Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund - ETF UnitsREM$0.095008/28/202409/04/2024Monthly
Purpose Canadian Preferred Share Fund - ETF UnitsRPS$0.095008/28/202409/04/2024Monthly
Purpose US Preferred Share Fund - ETF SeriesRPU$0.094008/28/202409/04/2024Monthly
Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units²RPU.B / RPU.U$0.094008/28/202409/04/2024Monthly
Purpose Strategic Yield Fund - ETF UnitsSYLD$0.097008/28/202409/04/2024Monthly
Amazon (AMZN) Yield Shares Purpose ETF- ETF UnitsYAMZ$0.300008/28/202409/04/2024Monthly
Alphabet (GOOGL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF UnitsYGOG$0.200008/28/202409/04/2024Monthly
NVIDIA (NVDA) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF UnitsYNVD$0.700008/28/202409/04/2024Monthly
Tesla (TSLA) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF UnitsYTSL$0.300008/28/202409/04/2024Monthly


Closed-End FundsTicker
Symbol		Distribution 
per
share/unit		Record
Date		Payable
Date		Distribution
Frequency
Big Banc Split Corp – Class ABNK$ 0.1200¹08/30/202409/13/2024Monthly
Big Banc Split Corp – Preferred SharesBNK.PR.A$ 0.0700¹08/30/202409/13/2024Monthly
      

Estimated August 2024 Distributions for Purpose USD Cash Management Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund, Purpose High Interest Savings Fund, and Purpose US Cash Fund

The August 2024 distribution rates for Purpose USD Cash Management Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund, Purpose High Interest Savings Fund, and Purpose US Cash Fund are estimated to be as follows:

Fund NameTicker
Symbol		Estimated
Distribution
per unit		Record
Date		Payable
Date		Distribution
Frequency
Purpose USD Cash Management Fund - ETF UnitsMNU.UUS $ 0.434408/28/202409/04/2024Monthly
Purpose Cash Management Fund - ETF UnitsMNY$0.389808/28/202409/04/2024Monthly
Purpose High Interest Savings Fund - ETF UnitsPSA$0.180508/28/202409/04/2024Monthly
Purpose US Cash Fund - ETF UnitsPSU.UUS $ 0.426008/28/202409/04/2024Monthly


Purpose expects to issue a press release on or about August 27, 2024, which will provide the final distribution rate for Purpose USD Cash Management Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund, Purpose High Interest Savings Fund, and Purpose US Cash Fund. The ex-distribution date will be August 28, 2024.

 (1)Dividend is designated as an “eligible” Canadian dividend for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation.
 (2)Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units have both a CAD and USD purchase option. Distribution per unit is declared in CAD; however, the USD purchase option (RPU.U) distribution will be made in the USD equivalent. Conversion into USD will use the end-of-day foreign exchange rate prevailing on the ex-distribution date.
   

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $19 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information, please contact:
Keera Hart
Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com
905-580-1257

