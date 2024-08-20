Press Release

Nokia and HOMEPLUS bring 25G PON services to Taiwan

HOMEPLUS becomes the first broadband operator in Taiwan to deploy and launch 25G PON, making its fiber network one of the fastest in the region.

Nokia 25G PON fiber solution enables HOMEPLUS to provide 25Gb/s symmetrical broadband speeds, paving the way for new enhanced residential and enterprise services.

Nokia is the only vendor supporting all next-generation PON technology options allowing operators to choose the right strategy for their needs and business case.





20 August 2024

Taipei, Taiwan – Nokia today announced that HOMEPLUS will deploy its 25G PON fiber solution to deliver some of the fastest broadband speeds in Taiwan. With internet speeds 125x faster than the national average (200Mb/s), the 25G PON commercial deployment will enable HOMEPLUS to deliver new enhanced residential and business services. The deployment will make HOMEPLUS the first provider in Taiwan to provide residential and business 25G PON services.

Fiber is a futureproof, sustainable, high-speed solution for connecting everything to multi-gigabit services. As the digital economy expands, providers like HOMEPLUS are increasingly looking to introduce new services that can provide a superior user experience and adapt to evolving customer demands. With Nokia's fiber solution, HOMEPLUS can leverage a full range of secure PON technologies, from GPON to 25G PON and beyond to deliver market-leading speeds and enhanced services that help increase its competitive advantage.

Based on the Quillion chipset and Lightspan FX platform, Nokia’s fiber broadband solution allows HOMEPLUS to reuse its existing fiber broadband equipment to immediately address the demand for more capacity and enhanced broadband services. This will allow HOMEPLUS to quickly and efficiently boost speeds up to 25Gb/s and offer its customers the next generation of gigabit services essential for cloud computing, 8K video streaming, online gaming, virtual reality, and Internet of Things applications.

Cliff Lai, Vice Chairman of HOMEPLUS, said: “We have been actively investing in our network and services we provide to ensure customers receive the best quality experience possible. This partnership with Nokia allows us to future proof our network and provide unprecedented broadband speeds that can help drive a whole new set of services that further enhance the unmatched customer experience we’re committed to delivering.”

John Harrington, Senior Vice President and Head of Asia Pacific Sales, Network Infrastructure at Nokia, said: “The superior connectivity developed across Nokia’s long-standing and close partnership with HOMEPLUS has been important not only to both of our organizations but also to Taiwan’s people and businesses. Leveraging Nokia’s cutting-edge 25G PON solution, this latest upgrade will usher in a new era of sustainable, futureproofed connectivity for HOMEPLUS’s customers that is capable of delivering 25Gbps broadband speed.”

