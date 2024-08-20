Carpet Cleaning Machine Market Forecasts 2024-2030 - Growing Customer Preference for Portable Carpet Cleaners to Boost Growth

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Carpet Cleaning Machine Market by Type (Canister Carpet Cleaners, Portable Carpet Cleaners, Upright Carpet Cleaners), Technology (Dry Carpet Cleaners, Extraction Carpet Cleaners, Steam Carpet Cleaners), Power Source, End-User, Distribution Channel - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Carpet Cleaning Machine Market size was estimated at USD 897.75 million in 2023, USD 942.01 million in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.25% to reachUSD 1.28 billion by 2030.







Growing awareness of hygiene and cleanliness, fueled by the need for healthier living and working environments, significantly drives demand for carpet cleaning machines. Moreover, urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and the expanding commercial sector, particularly in hospitality, healthcare, and retail, further amplify the demand for carpet cleaning machines. However, advanced machines' high initial purchase cost poses a barrier, particularly in low-income regions.

In addition, frequent maintenance and potential technical issues could dissuade consumers. Nevertheless, technological advancements, including automated and robotic cleaners, have enhanced the efficiency and convenience of carpet cleaning machines. Integrating smart technologies such as IoT and AI are expected to offer enhanced user control and automated cleaning schedules. Emerging markets, characterized by rapid urbanization and growing middle-class populations, also present substantial growth opportunities for carpet cleaning machines.



Regional Insights



Asia Pacific, with its booming real estate and a health-conscious middle-class population, represents a rapidly evolving carpet cleaning machine market. The developed economies in the Asia-Pacific emphasize compact, efficient, and technologically advanced products. India and China experience rising demand for carpet cleaning machines fueled by urbanization and increasing incomes, particularly in the commercial sector.

The Americas see steady demand, with the U.S. and Canada prioritizing indoor air quality and shifts toward eco-friendly and technologically advanced products. Significant investments in R&D, especially in North America, support the development of energy-efficient products. European countries embrace eco-friendly, energy-efficient machines spurred by stringent regulations and high consumer awareness.

The Middle East benefits from expanding the hospitality sector and high disposable incomes that drive demand for premium products. Manufacturers in the EMEA region are adopting market penetration strategies tailored to local needs, such as localized products and affordable pricing, and establishing local partnerships to enhance the availability and adoption of carpet cleaning machines.

Recent Developments

Nilfisk and LionsBot Introduce Autonomous Cleaning Machine for Small to Medium Areas



Nilfisk partnered with Singapore's advanced robotics developer LionsBot to create a new generation of autonomous cleaning machines. This collaboration addresses a market gap by providing smarter cleaning solutions for small to medium-sized areas, such as retailers, offices, kindergartens, and clinics. Leveraging Nilfisk's 116-year heritage and extensive global network alongside LionsBot's cutting-edge R&D capabilities, the partnership seeks to enhance cleaning efficiency and support cleaning personnel with user-friendly, reliable machines.



TASKI Initiates U.S. Manufacturing to Enhance North American Market Presence and Customer Experience



TASKI initiated local production of its Swiss-designed floor care machines in Toledo, Ohio, a year after acquiring NSS Enterprises and establishing a new North American hub. This strategic move underscores TASKI's commitment to expanding its inventory and meeting diverse customer needs in North America. This expansion strengthens TASKI's sales force, customer support network, and delivery efficiency, ensuring better machine and spare parts availability and enhancing the overall customer experience.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 199 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $942.01 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1284.78 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Market Segmentation Analysis

Type: Growing customer preference for portable carpet cleaners due to the convenience and user-friendly nature

End-User: Significant penetration of carpet cleaning machines across commercial areas

Market Drivers

Growing preference for clean and hygienic public and commercial spaces

Rapid expansion of hospitality sector worldwide

Adoption of compact carpet cleaning machines in residential areas

Market Restraints

High costs of carpet cleaning machines and need for frequent maintenance

Market Opportunities

Integration of advanced technologies in carpet cleaning machines

Emerging penetration in hospitals to maintain hygiene and meet government standards

Market Challenges

Technical limitations and poor water extraction issues

Industry Insights

Market Disruption Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Technology Analysis

Patent Analysis

Trade Analysis

Regulatory Framework Analysis

Key Company Profiles

Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG

Bissell Inc.

CleanFreak

Daimer Industries, Inc.

Dyson Ltd.

EDIC

Electrolux Group

IPC by Tennant Company

Jon-Don, LLC

Mytee LLC

NaceCare Solutions

Nilfisk Group

Numatic International Ltd.

Prochem Europe Ltd.

ROOTS MULTICLEAN LTD.

Rotovac Corporation

RUG Doctor LLC

SharkNinja, Inc

Tacony Corporation

TASKI by Diversey, Inc.

Tennant Company

The Hoover Company

The Kirby Company

TTI Floor Care

Market Segmentation & Coverage



Type

Canister Carpet Cleaners

Portable Carpet Cleaners

Upright Carpet Cleaners

Technology

Dry Carpet Cleaners

Extraction Carpet Cleaners

Steam Carpet Cleaners

Power Source

Battery-Operated Carpet Cleaners

Electric Carpet Cleaners

End-User

Commercial

Residential

Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Region

Americas

Argentina

Brazil

Canada

Mexico

United States

California

Florida

Illinois

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Texas

Asia-Pacific

Australia

China

India

Indonesia

Japan

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe, Middle East & Africa

Denmark

Egypt

Finland

France

Germany

Israel

Italy

Netherlands

Nigeria

Norway

Poland

Qatar

Russia

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k53fby

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment