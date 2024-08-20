Carpet Cleaning Machine Market Forecasts 2024-2030 - Growing Customer Preference for Portable Carpet Cleaners to Boost Growth

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Carpet Cleaning Machine Market by Type (Canister Carpet Cleaners, Portable Carpet Cleaners, Upright Carpet Cleaners), Technology (Dry Carpet Cleaners, Extraction Carpet Cleaners, Steam Carpet Cleaners), Power Source, End-User, Distribution Channel - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Carpet Cleaning Machine Market size was estimated at USD 897.75 million in 2023, USD 942.01 million in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.25% to reachUSD 1.28 billion by 2030.
Growing awareness of hygiene and cleanliness, fueled by the need for healthier living and working environments, significantly drives demand for carpet cleaning machines. Moreover, urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and the expanding commercial sector, particularly in hospitality, healthcare, and retail, further amplify the demand for carpet cleaning machines. However, advanced machines' high initial purchase cost poses a barrier, particularly in low-income regions.
In addition, frequent maintenance and potential technical issues could dissuade consumers. Nevertheless, technological advancements, including automated and robotic cleaners, have enhanced the efficiency and convenience of carpet cleaning machines. Integrating smart technologies such as IoT and AI are expected to offer enhanced user control and automated cleaning schedules. Emerging markets, characterized by rapid urbanization and growing middle-class populations, also present substantial growth opportunities for carpet cleaning machines.
Regional Insights
Asia Pacific, with its booming real estate and a health-conscious middle-class population, represents a rapidly evolving carpet cleaning machine market. The developed economies in the Asia-Pacific emphasize compact, efficient, and technologically advanced products. India and China experience rising demand for carpet cleaning machines fueled by urbanization and increasing incomes, particularly in the commercial sector.
The Americas see steady demand, with the U.S. and Canada prioritizing indoor air quality and shifts toward eco-friendly and technologically advanced products. Significant investments in R&D, especially in North America, support the development of energy-efficient products. European countries embrace eco-friendly, energy-efficient machines spurred by stringent regulations and high consumer awareness.
The Middle East benefits from expanding the hospitality sector and high disposable incomes that drive demand for premium products. Manufacturers in the EMEA region are adopting market penetration strategies tailored to local needs, such as localized products and affordable pricing, and establishing local partnerships to enhance the availability and adoption of carpet cleaning machines.
Recent Developments
Nilfisk and LionsBot Introduce Autonomous Cleaning Machine for Small to Medium Areas
Nilfisk partnered with Singapore's advanced robotics developer LionsBot to create a new generation of autonomous cleaning machines. This collaboration addresses a market gap by providing smarter cleaning solutions for small to medium-sized areas, such as retailers, offices, kindergartens, and clinics. Leveraging Nilfisk's 116-year heritage and extensive global network alongside LionsBot's cutting-edge R&D capabilities, the partnership seeks to enhance cleaning efficiency and support cleaning personnel with user-friendly, reliable machines.
TASKI Initiates U.S. Manufacturing to Enhance North American Market Presence and Customer Experience
TASKI initiated local production of its Swiss-designed floor care machines in Toledo, Ohio, a year after acquiring NSS Enterprises and establishing a new North American hub. This strategic move underscores TASKI's commitment to expanding its inventory and meeting diverse customer needs in North America. This expansion strengthens TASKI's sales force, customer support network, and delivery efficiency, ensuring better machine and spare parts availability and enhancing the overall customer experience.
Market Dynamics
Market Segmentation Analysis
- Type: Growing customer preference for portable carpet cleaners due to the convenience and user-friendly nature
- End-User: Significant penetration of carpet cleaning machines across commercial areas
Market Drivers
- Growing preference for clean and hygienic public and commercial spaces
- Rapid expansion of hospitality sector worldwide
- Adoption of compact carpet cleaning machines in residential areas
Market Restraints
- High costs of carpet cleaning machines and need for frequent maintenance
Market Opportunities
- Integration of advanced technologies in carpet cleaning machines
- Emerging penetration in hospitals to maintain hygiene and meet government standards
Market Challenges
- Technical limitations and poor water extraction issues
Industry Insights
- Market Disruption Analysis
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis
- Pricing Analysis
- Technology Analysis
- Patent Analysis
- Trade Analysis
- Regulatory Framework Analysis
Market Segmentation & Coverage
Type
- Canister Carpet Cleaners
- Portable Carpet Cleaners
- Upright Carpet Cleaners
Technology
- Dry Carpet Cleaners
- Extraction Carpet Cleaners
- Steam Carpet Cleaners
Power Source
- Battery-Operated Carpet Cleaners
- Electric Carpet Cleaners
End-User
- Commercial
- Residential
Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
Region
