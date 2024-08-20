Commercial Aircraft PMA Strategic Business Report 2024: Global Market to Reach $14 Billion by 2030 - Skyrocketing Aircraft Part Prices Offer Pristine Opportunity to PMA Parts

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Aircraft PMA - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Commercial Aircraft PMA is estimated at US$11.0 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$14.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





Another reason behind increasing prominence of PMA parts is the continued global events which are compelling airline carriers and aircraft owners to cut costs drastically. Some of those events including terrorist attacks on US soil, the Middle Eastern wars and wars in other places, increasing international terrorism and US' war on such terrorism, the SARS pandemic, natural disasters and calamities among several others.

All these events intermittently slowed down tourism and travel, reducing income and profits for airlines. Airlines suffered due to high maintenance costs alongside reduced profits. Maintenance has been outsourced by many, to the MROs, for cutting costs.



Regional Analysis:



Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $2.6 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.3% CAGR to reach $2.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 336 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $11 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $14 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.6% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

PMA Parts: Challenging the Sheer Monopoly of OEMs in Replacement Part Domain

Global Economic Update

Skyrocketing Aircraft Part Prices Offer Pristine Opportunity to PMA Parts

Demand-Supply Gap for Aircraft Parts Moves the Needle towards PMA Parts

Competitive Scenario

Commercial Aircraft PMA - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

An Introduction to Commercial Aircraft Parts Manufacturer Approval (PMA)

Chronology of Regulations

Developments across Other Jurisdictions

Commercial Aircraft PMA Market to Scale New Heights with Rising Traffic & Expansion of Fleet Size : Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Air Travel Set to Touch Pre-Pandemic Levels

Weakening Global Trade as Key Challenge

Regional Analysis

World Commercial Aircraft PMA Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 & 2030)

World Commercial Aircraft PMA Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2022-2030: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Recovering Commercial Aviation Industry Brightens the Outlook

Air Passenger Traffic and Demand for Modern Aircraft Present Growth Opportunities for the Market

Expanding Aircraft Fleet to Fuel Need for Aircraft PMA Components

Aging Aircraft Fleet and the Need for Fleet Upgrades and Replacement Parts & Components Presents Opportunities for Commercial Aircraft PMA

Average Age (in Years) of Select Airlines Around the World

Recovery in Business & General Aviation Segment to Drive Gains

Business Aviation Market to Register Growth Despite Economic Volatility & Uncertainty

OEMs and PMAs Tussle for Larger Share in the Evolving MRO Market

Primary Factors Responsible for MRO Supply Chain Whirlwind

A Strong Aircraft MRO Market to Ensure Steady Demand Flow for Replacement Aircraft Parts & Components

An Overview of Aircraft MRO Norms and Regulations

Engine MRO Segment Drives Aircraft PMA Market

Cost Competitive PMA Certified Parts Grow in Importance in the MRO Market

Threat of PMA Forces OEMs to Reevaluate their Role in the MRO Market

The Ever-Present Threat of Air Accidents Reinforces the Importance of MRO and Aircraft PMA

Select Trends in Aircraft Parts Manufacturing Sector

Additive Manufacturing Storms into the Spotlight in the Aerospace Sector

Blockchain Gains Spotlight for Aerospace Parts Tracking

Robots Set to Gain Adoption for Aircraft Assembly Rushing the Uptake of PMA Components

PMA Testing Services Offer Supporting Credentials for PMA

