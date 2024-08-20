Fertility Supplements Strategic Business Report 2023-2030: Innovations in Fertility Supplement Delivery Systems and Growing Acceptance of Dietary Supplements Expands Market Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fertility Supplements - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Fertility Supplements is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$3.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the fertility supplements market is driven by several factors. The increasing prevalence of infertility and related conditions has heightened the demand for effective fertility-enhancing products. Secondly, advancements in nutritional science and research have supported the development of more effective and scientifically backed supplement formulations.

Additionally, the expanding availability of fertility supplements through online platforms has increased consumer access and convenience. The trend towards natural and holistic health solutions has also contributed to the market`s expansion, as more individuals seek alternative and supportive treatments for fertility issues.

Furthermore, demographic changes, such as delayed childbearing and a rise in the average age of first-time parents, have increased the demand for fertility supplements among older individuals trying to conceive. Finally, marketing strategies focusing on education and awareness about reproductive health have played a crucial role in driving consumer interest and adoption of fertility supplements.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Synthetic & Blended Ingredients segment, which is expected to reach US$2.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.9%. The Natural Ingredients segment is also set to grow at 4.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $672.3 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.9% CAGR to reach $754.1 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Awareness of Reproductive Health Drives Demand for Fertility Supplements

Rising Incidence of Infertility Issues Boosts Market Growth

Advancements in Nutraceuticals and Supplement Formulations Enhance Product Efficacy

Growing Acceptance of Dietary Supplements Expands Market Opportunities

Expansion of Online Retail Platforms Increases Accessibility and Market Reach

Natural and Organic Supplement Trends Attract Health-Conscious Consumers

Innovations in Fertility Supplement Delivery Systems Improve Consumer Convenience

Growing Awareness of Male Fertility Issues Drives Market Expansion

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Active Bio Life Science GmbH

Babystart Ltd

Coast Science

Crown FERTILITY

Eu Natural, Inc.

Exeltis USA, Inc.

extreme V, Inc.

Fairhaven Health

Fertility Nutraceuticals LLC (Ovaterra)

Gonadosan Distribution GmbH (Fertilovit)

InnovaMed Ltd. (Amino Expert)

Lenus Pharma GesmbH

Orthomol pharmazeutische Vertriebs GmbH

PlusPlus Lifesciences LLP

Vitabiotics Ltd.

Yadtech

