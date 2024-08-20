2X Wins “Best Content Writing Service” in 2024 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2X , the global leader in B2B marketing-as-a-service (MaaS) firm, has been honored with the “Best Content Writing Service” award in the 7th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards. This recognition, granted by MarTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization, highlights 2X’s innovative contributions to marketing worldwide.



2X's innovative marketing-as-a-service (MaaS) model, which provides managed services for B2B marketing, has revolutionized the industry. By partnering with Jasper in 2022, 2X integrated AI into its content creation process, achieving significant efficiency gains—reducing research time by 25%, writing time by 60%, and editing time by 50%. This integration also cut build time for most content types by 30-50%, enabling 2X to swiftly deliver high-quality content.

The use of AI has not only enhanced efficiency but also improved content quality, increasing client engagement and ROI. 2X’s focus on content upskilling, through comprehensive playbooks and training programs, has driven significant headcount growth, expanding the team to over 100 content marketers.

By categorizing its services into four key areas, 2X has designed targeted content strategies and campaigns, leveraging intent data and ABX principles for personalized audience engagement. This strategic approach, combined with AI-powered solutions, has positioned 2X as an industry innovator, delivering world-class services that resonate with clients seeking efficiency and effectiveness in their marketing initiatives.

"We are ecstatic to receive the 'Best Content Writing Service' award from the MarTech Breakthrough Awards. This recognition underscores our trailblazing MaaS model and our relentless dedication to content excellence," said Lisa Cole, Chief Marketing Officer at 2X. "Our partnership with Jasper and AI integration have transformed our processes, enabling us to produce high-impact content that drives engagement and substantial ROI for our clients. This award validates our team's hard work and our commitment to leading the industry with cutting-edge solutions to deliver unparalleled results for our clients."

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of marketing, sales, and advertising technology-related categories, including marketing automation, customer experience, performance marketing, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing, and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

About 2X

2X is a leading B2B marketing-as-a-service (MaaS) firm that helps marketing leaders achieve greater impact while lowering costs through its unique managed services delivery model. 2X provides best-in-class MOps and MarTech management , campaign build and optimization , content and creative production , and strategy consulting services . 2X is a services partner of 6sense, Salesforce, Adobe Marketo Engage, HubSpot, Bombora, Drift, WordPress, Google, Meta, and many other leading revenue platforms.

With more than 1,000 team members globally, 2X is backed by private-equity firm Recognize Partners. 2X has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the US by Inc. and the Financial Times. For more information, visit 2X.marketing or our LinkedIn .

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, performance marketing, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.