Drone Package Delivery Market Size Poised to Hit USD 8,572.49 Million by 2032, Driven by a 37% CAGR | Polaris Market Research (PMR)

New York, USA, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

The global drone package delivery market was estimated at USD 506.55 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 8,572.49 million by 2032. The market is likely to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37% during the forecast period.

What is Drone Package Delivery?

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVS), also known as drones, are increasingly being used in advanced logistics operations as they provide the convenience of contactless delivery with limited human intervention. Drones can be used to transport groceries, food, medicines, parcels, and other products. Drone package delivery facilitates environment-friendly operations and reduces delivery time and operational costs compared to conventional delivery channels.

Drones integrated with advanced technologies such as geospatial mapping, IoT, and machine learning offer higher accuracy in package delivery and can easily deliver items to challenging-to-reach locations. Drone-based delivery also reduces CO 2 emissions, making it a more sustainable alternative to traditional delivery, where vans, trucks, and motorcycles consume more energy and leave larger carbon footprints.

Drone Package Delivery Report Attributes:

Report Attributes Details Market value in 2023 USD 506.55 million Market value in 2032 USD 8,572.49 million CAGR 37% from 2024 to 2032 Base year 2023 Historical data 2019–2022 Forecast period 2024–2032

Key Highlights of the Report:

Factors such as the introduction of advanced batteries, favorable regulatory guidelines for the approval of drone delivery, rising focus on reducing carbon emissions, increasing adoption of drone package delivery in the logistics sector, and growing demand for faster deliveries are driving the drone package delivery market growth.

The market is segmented on the basis of solution, type, range, package size, operation mode, duration, end use, and region.

North America accounted for the largest revenue share in the market in 2023.

Drone Package Delivery Market Key Players:

Alphabet Inc.

com Inc.

Deutsche Post AG (DHL Group)

DroneUp LLC

Flytrex

Matternet, Inc.

SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.

United Parcel Service, Inc.

Wingcopter

Zipline International Inc.

Growth Drivers and Trends:

Lower Greenhouse Gas Emissions: Drones consume less energy and produce fewer CO2 emissions compared with traditional transport methods. Also, they can take a direct to their destination and avoid traffic congestion on the road. These are the prominent factors driving the drone package delivery market growth.

Drones consume less energy and produce fewer CO2 emissions compared with traditional transport methods. Also, they can take a direct to their destination and avoid traffic congestion on the road. These are the prominent factors driving the drone package delivery market growth. Demand for Faster Deliveries : The increasing demand for same-day deliveries by customers has led to advancements in cargo transportation and increased spending from logistics and transportation companies. With respect to the growing demand for fast delivery services in e-commerce, quick-service restaurants, convenience stores, and the healthcare sector, the market is experiencing a high demand for drone package delivery services.

: The increasing demand for same-day deliveries by customers has led to advancements in cargo transportation and increased spending from logistics and transportation companies. With respect to the growing demand for fast delivery services in e-commerce, quick-service restaurants, convenience stores, and the healthcare sector, the market is experiencing a high demand for drone package delivery services. Growing Demand in the Logistics Sector: The rising demand for drone package delivery across the logistics industry fuels the drone package delivery market revenue. The increased demand also emphasizes the necessity of innovative solutions that ensure effectiveness and sustainability. In September 2021, Blue Dart and Skye Air together launched drone delivery services to deliver express package distribution in South Asia. The move marks a significant step toward greener and more effective delivery options.

Which Region Leads Drone Package Delivery Market Globally?

North America: Based on region, North America held the largest drone package delivery market share in 2023 due to the presence of prominent companies and rising FAA support for the production and distribution of drones for deliveries. In June 2022, Zipline received the 135 certificates, becoming the fourth drone operator to obtain this authorization. This certificate enables Zipline to operate as an air carrier and perform regular package delivery services.

Based on region, North America held the largest drone package delivery market share in 2023 due to the presence of prominent companies and rising FAA support for the production and distribution of drones for deliveries. In June 2022, Zipline received the 135 certificates, becoming the fourth drone operator to obtain this authorization. This certificate enables Zipline to operate as an air carrier and perform regular package delivery services. Asia Pacific: The market in the region is expected to record the highest CAGR during 2024–2032. The growing adoption of e-commerce platforms and the use of advanced technologies are among the key factors fostering the market growth in Asia Pacific. Moreover, traffic congestion in nations such as China, India, Japan, Malaysia, and others is fueling the market growth.





Segmental Overview:

Drone Package Delivery Solution Outlook:

Platform

Software

Service

Infrastructure

Drone Package Delivery Type Outlook:

Fixed Wing

Multirotor

Hybrid

Drone Package Delivery Range Outlook:

Long (>50 km)

Medium (25–50 km)

Short (<25 km)

Drone Package Delivery Package Size Outlook:

>5 kg

2–5 kg

<2 kg

Drone Package Delivery Operation Mode Outlook:

Fully Autonomous

Partially Autonomous

Drone Package Delivery Duration Outlook:

Long Duration (>30 min)

Short Duration (<30 min)

Drone Package Delivery End-Use Outlook:

Medical Aid

Precision Agriculture

Food Delivery

Industrial Delivery

Weapons & Ammunition

Retail Goods Delivery

Postal Delivery

Maritime Delivery

Drone Package Delivery Regional Outlook:

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Vietnam Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



