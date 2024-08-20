LeaseCrunch Offers Webinar to Master Lease Modifications and Remeasurements

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeaseCrunch LLC , a leading lease accounting software company, announces a webinar to help CPA firms and organizations master the complexities of lease modifications and remeasurements under ASC 842.



The webinar is being offered on August 28 at 1:00 p.m. CDT and will equip accounting professionals with the knowledge needed to identify reassessment triggers, execute remeasurements and manage lease portfolios effectively. Jess Vento, senior director of accounting at LeaseCrunch, will guide attendees through key concepts including lease term revisions, residual value guarantees and notice provisions.

Attendees will learn how to:

Identify key triggers for lease assessment under ASC 842 and understand their impact on financial reporting.

Execute the process of remeasuring lease liabilities and right-of-use assets in response to modifications.

Recognize the significance of notice provisions and residual value guarantees in lease accounting.



“Our goal is to simplify lease accounting, making it less time-consuming while ensuring accurate calculations and reports,” states Megan Krajnik, CMO, LeaseCrunch. “This webinar will offer valuable insights on how to tackle the challenges of lease modifications and turn them into opportunities for precise financial reporting.”

Registration is currently open for this webinar. Sign up on the LeaseCrunch website .

About LeaseCrunch

LeaseCrunch offers easy-to-use, automated lease accounting software that significantly reduces the time needed to transition, account for and maintain leases in compliance with ASC 842, GASB 87, GASB 94, GASB 96 and IFRS 16. The platform is trusted by over 650 CPA firms and more than 26,000 companies across the United States, offering white-glove support to ensure a seamless transition and superior ongoing management of lease accounting needs.

