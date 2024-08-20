SERAMOUNT REVEALS THE 2024 INCLUSION INDEX

Washington, DC, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seramount unveiled its sixth annual Inclusion Index today. The Inclusion Index helps organizations understand trends and opportunities in demographic representation, creates a road map to drive internal change, and identifies diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) solutions to close any gaps. Organizations provided data and were measured in three key areas: best practices in the recruitment, retention, and advancement of people from underrepresented groups—women, racial/ethnic groups, people with disabilities, and LGBTQ+ people; inclusive corporate culture; and demographic diversity.



This year, 160 organizations applied to participate in the Seramount Inclusion Index. Twenty-nine organizations are recognized for superior achievement as Pinnacle Inclusion Index companies, which is defined as receiving an 80% or higher score. Forty-two of those listed on the 2024 Inclusion Index received a 70% or higher score, qualifying as Leading Inclusion Index companies, and thirty-eight of those listed achieved at least 60% of the available points to qualify for the overall Index. Completed applications were collected online from December 2023 through March 2024. Results reveal opportunities for all organizations to target their diversity and inclusion efforts for greater effectiveness.



“We take immense pride in the effectiveness of DEI best practices among our Inclusion Index organizations,” said Katie Oertli Mooney, Managing Director of Seramount. “These organizations consistently raise the bar on building and sustaining inclusive workplaces with their unwavering commitment, even in the face of today’s DEI backlash.”



Key findings from the 2024 Seramount Inclusion Index include these:



Representation Within Leadership . Forty-one percent of corporate executives who report directly to the CEO are women (up from 38% last year) and 28% are people of color (up from 25% last year). This includes 11% Black/African American executives (up from 10% last year), 6% Hispanic/Latine executives (up from 5% last year), 10% Asian executives (up from 9% last year), and 2% executives who are two or more races (up from 1% last year).

. Forty-one percent of corporate executives who report directly to the CEO are women (up from 38% last year) and 28% are people of color (up from 25% last year). This includes 11% Black/African American executives (up from 10% last year), 6% Hispanic/Latine executives (up from 5% last year), 10% Asian executives (up from 9% last year), and 2% executives who are two or more races (up from 1% last year). Promotions. A higher percentage of promoted employees at Index companies were women this year—57% compared to 54% last year. A higher percentage of promotions went to people of color as well—47% compared to 43% last year. This includes 15% Black/African American (up from 12% last year), 16% Hispanic/Latine (up from 14% last year), 11% Asian (down from 12% last year), and 4% from other underrepresented racial/ethnic groups (same as last year).

Employee Resource Group (ERG) Leadership. More Index companies are offering extra pay or incentives to ERG leaders—60% this year compared to 53% last year.

More Index companies are offering extra pay or incentives to ERG leaders—60% this year compared to 53% last year. Auditing HR processes. Auditing HR processes to address implicit bias continues to be a best practice with 93% of Index companies auditing HR processes, up from 92% last year. Among these companies, more companies are auditing their onboarding process—78% this year compared to 66% last year.



ABOUT SERAMOUNT

Seramount is a strategic professional services and research firm dedicated to supporting high-performing, inclusive workplaces. Over four decades, we’ve established a strong, data-driven understanding of the employee experience, which lays the groundwork for everything we do. Seramount partners with over 600 of the world’s most influential companies, large and small, to offer pragmatic solutions including best practice DEI research, workplace assessment, employee learning and development, and talent sourcing. These offerings empower organizations to navigate a dynamic corporate environment and to cultivate a resilient, connected workforce that achieves extraordinary outcomes.