Southern Africa Safari Tourism Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030: Focus on Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Southern Africa Safari Tourism Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Adventure Safari, Private Safari), By Accommodation (Safari Resorts & Lodges, Treehouses), By Group (Couples, Families), By Booking Mode, By Country, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Southern Africa safari tourism market size is expected to reach USD 23.10 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.8% from 2024 to 2030

Safari tourism in southern Africa contributes significantly to local economies, conservation efforts, and community development, making it a pivotal sector in regional tourism. Safari tourism plays a key role in Africa, particularly in countries like Zambia, Mozambique, Botswana, and South Africa, where it serves as a critical pillar of the national economies. Safari tourism contributes substantially to GDP, provides employment to hundreds of thousands, and supports local communities dependent on the industry's economic influx.







Marketplace booking platforms have emerged as a popular choice for booking Southern Africa safaris, offering a wide range of safari lodges, tours, and activities from various operators on one centralized platform. Platforms like SafariBookings.com, Booking.com, and Expedia aggregate listings from different safari operators, allowing travelers to compare options, read reviews, and book directly through the platform.



A prominent digital and technology trend in Southern Africa's safari tourism market is the use of GPS tracking and digital surveillance for wildlife management and conservation. For example, in Kruger National Park, GPS collars are fitted on rhinos to track their movements and protect them from poaching. GPS tracking collars are also fitted on elephants in the Greater Kruger area. These collars use global positioning satellites to pinpoint the elephants' locations and transmit this data via cell phone networks to a central website, allowing researchers to download and monitor their movements.



Governments across Southern Africa have been instrumental in supporting safari tourism through various initiatives aimed at infrastructure development, conservation efforts, and promotional campaigns.Namibia is gearing up to enhance its profile in the tourism sector with the upcoming First Africa Hospitality Investment Forum, hosted for the first time in Windhoek from June 25-27, 2024 at the Movenpick Hotel Windhoek. This forum marks a strategic opportunity for Namibia to attract global hotel investors and showcase its vast potential as a tourism destination.



Infrastructure development, encompassing investments in airports, roads, and accommodations, is a pivotal growth driver for the safari tourism market in Southern Africa. Enhanced accessibility to remote safari destinations, facilitated by expansions like the modernization of airports in South Africa and improved road networks. has streamlined travel logistics for tourists.



CemAir's upcoming direct flights between MalaMala Game Reserve in Southern Africa and Johannesburg, starting June 1, mark a significant development in enhancing accessibility to this premier safari destination. The introduction of scheduled flights using a Dash-8-100 aircraft on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays will streamline travel for guests visiting MalaMala, which shares a boundary with Kruger National Park and Sabi Sand Nature Reserve. This initiative not only addresses the challenge of limited connectivity due to previous reliance on charter services but also supports multiple lodges and camps in the surrounding area, including Kirkmans, Londolozi, and Leopard Hills.



Southern Africa Safari Tourism Market Report Highlights

The market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR in the forecast period. Growing awareness and concern for wildlife conservation and environmental sustainability have fueled the demand for responsible and sustainable tourism experiences

Adventure tourism held a significant share in 2023. The demand for adventure tourism is on the rise, with Booking.com's 2023 poll showing 73% of travelers planning trips outside their comfort zones This growing trend bodes well for adventure safaris in Southern Africa, offering unique opportunities for wilderness survival experiences, active wildlife tracking, and immersive nature excursions.

Demand for accommodation in safari camps is anticipated to increase rapidly in the forecast period from 2024-2030. There are various kinds of these camps, but the three main kinds are mobile tented safari camps, seasonal camps, and permanent tented camps. These are typically found next to magnificent natural settings where wildlife can graze in abundance.

Couples constituted the largest visiting group for safaris in southern Africa in 2023. The combination of luxury accommodations, breathtaking scenery, and the chance to see wildlife up close creates a romantic and unforgettable experience for newlyweds. Some safari lodges and camps offer wellness and relaxation amenities, such as spa treatments and yoga sessions, allowing couples to unwind and rejuvenate amidst nature's beauty.

Marketplace booking is expected to be increasingly utilized in the market in the forecast period. This provides travelers with a convenient and accessible platform to search, compare, and book safari experiences. Most marketplace booking platforms provide customer support services, including assistance with booking, itinerary changes, and addressing any concerns or issues that may arise before, during, or after the safari experience.

A significant portion of Southern African safari tourism was accounted for by South Africa. This country is renowned for its incredible natural splendor and abundant wildlife. The parks in South Africa adhere to eco-cultural concepts and make knowledge-related contributions to local institutions and authorities. For instance, the Kruger Park in South Africa is home to the Big Five animals. The park is also home to the study of different species, their cohabitation, and reproduction. It has also constructed eco-friendly infrastructures and provides accommodations made of natural materials to welcome tourists.

Companies Featured

Wilderness

Thomas Cook Group

Singita

Acacia Adventure Holidays

Rothschild Safaris

&Beyond

Abercrombie & Kent USA, LLC

Thompsons Africa

Discover Africa

Go2Africa

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 85 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $11.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $23.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.8% Regions Covered Africa



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation& Scope

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Information Procurement

1.4. Information Analysis

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.6. Data Validation & Publishing



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Southern Africa Safari Tourism Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Booking Mode Trends And Outlook

3.2.2. Technology and Regulatory Landscape

3.2.2.1. Technology Trends

3.2.2.2. Regulatory Framework

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.3. Industry Challenges

3.3.4. Industry Opportunities

3.4. Industry Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends & Preferences

4.3. Factors Influencing Buying Decisions

4.4. Consumer Product Adoption Trends

4.5. Observations & Recommendations



Chapter 5. Southern Africa Safari Tourism Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. Southern Africa Safari Tourism Market Estimates & Forecast, By Type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.2.1. Adventure Safari

5.2.2. Private Safari

5.2.3. Others



Chapter 6. Southern Africa Safari Tourism Market: Accommodation Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Accommodation Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.2. Southern Africa Safari Tourism Market Estimates & Forecast, By Accommodation Type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.2.1. Safari Resorts & Lodges

6.2.2. Safari Camps

6.2.3. Treehouses

6.2.4. Others



Chapter 7. Southern Africa Safari Tourism Market: Group Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Group Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

7.2. Southern Africa Safari Tourism Market Estimates & Forecast, By Group, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

7.2.1. Friends

7.2.2. Families

7.2.3. Couples

7.2.4. Solo



Chapter 8. Southern Africa Safari Tourism Market: Booking Mode Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Booking Mode Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

8.2. Southern Africa Safari Tourism Market Estimates & Forecast, By Booking Mode, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

8.2.1. Direct Booking

8.2.2. Agents and Affiliates Account

8.2.3. Marketplace Booking



Chapter 9. Southern Africa Safari Tourism Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Vitamin C Serum Market: Regional Outlook

9.2. Angola

9.2.1. Key country dynamics

9.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

9.3. Botswana

9.4. Mozambique

9.5. Namibia

9.6. South Africa

9.7. Zambia

9.8. Zimbabwe



Chapter 10. Southern Africa Safari Tourism Market - Competitive Landscape

10.1. Recent developments & impact analysis, by key market participants

10.2. Company Categorization

10.3. Participant's Overview

10.4. Financial Performance

10.5. Product Benchmarking

10.6. Company Market Share Analysis, 2023 (%)

10.7. Company Heat Map Analysis

10.8. Strategy Mapping

10.9. Company Profiles

10.9.1. Company Overview

10.9.2. Financial Performance

10.9.3. Product Benchmarking

10.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1rizuj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment