SEALSQ Secures Autonomous Aerial Vehicles (AAVs) with Industry-Leading Solutions in Partnership with Major Drone Manufacturers

Geneva, Switzerland, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that it is solidifying its position in the rapidly expanding market of Autonomous Aerial Vehicles (AAVs) via key partnerships with major drone manufacturers.

SEALSQ’s NIST FIPS 140-2 and 140-3 compliant and Common Criteria EAL5+ certified semiconductors are increasingly being adopted to protect autonomous systems from cyber threats while enabling secure data transmission, embedded software integrity, and unique identity management.

The Rise of Autonomous Aerial Vehicles (AAVs)

AAVs, also known as autonomous aircraft, operate without direct human intervention. Unlike traditional drones, which are predominantly designed for surveillance and delivery, AAVs are engineered for human transport. Equipped with GPS, inertial navigation systems, and sophisticated sensors, these vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) vehicles operate in confined spaces and provide quicker, more efficient travel.

Recent Partnerships with Leading Drone Manufacturers

SEALSQ has established key collaborations with prominent drone manufacturers such as Parrot and AgEagle, bringing advanced security solutions to the forefront of unmanned aerial systems (UAS).

Parrot has integrated SEALSQ’s semiconductors in their ANAFI Ai and SKYCONTROLLER 4 models, ensuring that critical data remains secure during sensitive operations. SEALSQ’s VaultIC405 secure element plays a pivotal role in guaranteeing cryptographic operations, software integrity, and secure drone-to-ground control system (GCS) pairing. The partnership offers unmatched protection and enhances Parrot’s ability to conduct secure infrastructure inspections and other specialized missions. Parrot is Europe's leading commercial UAV group, that develops and markets a complementary range of micro-UAV equipment and image analysis software dedicated to companies, large groups and governments. Its offer is mainly centered on three vertical markets: inspection for 3D mapping and geomatics, defense and security, and Precision agriculture. See announcement here.





has integrated SEALSQ’s semiconductors in their ANAFI Ai and SKYCONTROLLER 4 models, ensuring that critical data remains secure during sensitive operations. SEALSQ’s VaultIC405 secure element plays a pivotal role in guaranteeing cryptographic operations, software integrity, and secure drone-to-ground control system (GCS) pairing. The partnership offers unmatched protection and enhances Parrot’s ability to conduct secure infrastructure inspections and other specialized missions. is Europe's leading commercial UAV group, that develops and markets a complementary range of micro-UAV equipment and image analysis software dedicated to companies, large groups and governments. Its offer is mainly centered on three vertical markets: inspection for 3D mapping and geomatics, defense and security, and Precision agriculture. See announcement here. AgEagle, a leading provider of full stack drone, sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the commercial and government verticals has incorporated SEALSQ’s technology into its eBee VISION UAS, designed for Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions. This NIST FIPS140-2 Level 3 compliant and Common Criteria EAL5+ certified secure element enables encryption, secure communications, and tamper-proof identity management. The eBee VISION is part of the U.S. Department of Defense’s Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) program, further validating SEALSQ’s critical role in defense and public safety applications. See announcement here.





Expanding Market Opportunities

The global commercial drone market is projected to reach $38 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2027, with sectors like public safety, defense, and infrastructure inspection driving demand for robust encryption and privacy features. SEALSQ is positioned at the center of this growth, offering industry-leading solutions that meet the rigorous security standards demanded by the market.

Next-Generation Drone Communications and Control

SEALSQ is also testing satellite-to-drone communication systems secured by its semiconductors. The company announced last November its collaboration with Parrot to enhance the security and interconnectivity of Parrot drones using WISeKey's satellite network. The strategic partnership aims to harness the potential of WISeKey International Holdings (Nasdaq: WKEY / SIX: WIHN), SEALSQ’s parent company, global satellite network (WISeSat) to increase drone coverage and control, enabling pilots to operate and observe drones no matter their geographic distance. See announcement here.

A Secure Future for Autonomous Aerial Vehicles

As drone applications evolve from individual vehicles to swarms and interconnected systems, interoperability and cybersecurity remain critical. SEALSQ’s solutions address these challenges, ensuring confidentiality, integrity, and authentication across the entire network. By embedding secure elements into each AAV, SEALSQ is paving the way for the future of secure, reliable, and efficient autonomous aerial systems.

For more information, visit SEALSQ's website or contact our media team.

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, Medical and Healthcare and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipates will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the expected success of our technology strategy and solutions for IoMT Security for Medical and Healthcare sectors, SEALSQ's ability to implement its growth strategies, SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Press and Investor Contacts