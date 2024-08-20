PRESS RELEASE

FLSmidth to deliver concentrate and tailings filters to South32’s Hermosa critical minerals project in the United States

This new FLSmidth order will contribute to an increased supply of critical minerals such as zinc and manganese supporting the continued electrification of society. The mine operation is designed to minimize its environmental impact, and the equipment that FLSmidth will deliver plays a critical role in supporting this.

FLSmidth has received an order to deliver five AFP2500 concentrate and tailings filters to the Hermosa critical minerals project in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona, US.

A key requirement for South32 is to utilise the most efficient process technologies with the lowest environmental impact. The project’s design is expected to result in ~75% less water consumption compared to other mines in the region, and FLSmidth’s filter tailings technology will be a key enabler of this.

“A key element in enabling sustainable mining is among other to reduce water consumption. Consequently, South32’s ambition of developing a mine operation with a low environmental impact, including a significantly reduced water consumption, is fully aligned with our MissionZero ambitions. Tailings filtration is one of the core competencies of FLSmidth, and therefore we are obviously pleased to support the development of this important project”, comments Chris Reinbold, Products Business Line President at FLSmidth.

