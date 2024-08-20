MEA Healthcare CRM Market Analysis Report 2024-2030 Featuring Microsoft, Cerner, IBM, SAP, Accenture, Zoho, hc1, LeadSquared, Salesforce, Veeva Systems, Talisma, Verint Systems, and Creatio

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MEA Healthcare CRM Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Functionality, By Deployment Mode (On-premise, Cloud/Web-based), By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The MEA healthcare CRM market size was estimated at USD 0.66 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2024 to 2030

The rising adoption of digital health technologies, including electronic health records (EHRs), telemedicine, mobile, and the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in the healthcare sector to enhance operational efficiency and patient care is driving the market growth. In addition, the rising burden of chronic diseases in the region and the demand for structured data and automation in healthcare organizations is expected to fuel the market growth.







The market is anticipated to grow due to a rising need for organized data and automation within healthcare organizations. According to the African Union August 2023 insights, despite having 24% of the global disease burden in Africa, health spending by governments in Africa constitutes only about 1% of the region's total health expenditures. This disparity is largely attributed to the lack of precise data, fragmented manual data gathering, and the absence of a central electronic database.



The absence of database results in significant gaps in data collection and capture, potentially leading to underrepresentation of key population segments and biased digital health technologies. Consequently, data-driven interventions might be detrimental and skewed for specific populations. Addressing these challenges through the implementation of advanced CRM systems can facilitate more accurate and comprehensive data management, ultimately supporting equitable healthcare delivery and improving patient outcomes across the region.



The intensity of globalization, along with increasing competition and advancements in ICT, has compelled companies in developing countries to focus on CRM to maximize revenues. SMEs play a crucial role in this context and should be supported as agents of structural change, helping to reduce marginalization and achieve equitable income distribution. The rise in ICT usage and development has integrated Middle Eastern economies into the global competitive landscape.



According to a study Journal published in March 2021, client relation management spending in this region has reached to 10.7%, reflecting its importance as a customer-focused business strategy that seamlessly integrates sales, marketing, and customer care services to create and add value for both the company and its customers. The significance of CRM is evident in its ability to increase customer retention, predict future customer transactions, and provide a comprehensive overview of customer needs and requirements.



Furthermore, CRM has become a vital strategy for small companies in the Middle East, highlighting the necessity for more SMEs to implement CRM for effective business operations. CRM not only fosters high-performance strategies but also facilitates value-added, technical, and innovative mechanisms to gain a competitive edge.



The region's growing healthcare expenditure and the population's demand for improved medical services are accelerating the adoption of new technologies. CRM systems, in particular, are becoming essential for managing patient data, facilitating personalized care, and improving overall healthcare delivery efficiency. These systems support providers in delivering better patient outcomes and operational effectiveness, making them integral to the region's evolving healthcare landscape.

Companies Featured

Microsoft

Cerner Corporation (Oracle)

IBM

SAP

Accenture

Zoho Corporation

hc1

LeadSquared

Salesforce

Veeva Systems

Talisma

Verint Systems Inc.

Creatio

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $0.66 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Africa, Middle East



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Functionality Outlook

2.2.2. Deployment Mode Outlook

2.2.3. End use Outlook

2.2.4. Regional Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. MEA Healthcare CRM Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.1.1. Integration of AI/ML in the healthcare industry

3.2.1.2. Demand for a better customer experience

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1. High implementation cost

3.2.2.2. Data Security risk

3.3. MEA Healthcare CRM Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4. MEA Healthcare CRM Market: Functionality Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. MEA Healthcare CRM Market: Functionality Dashboard

4.2. MEA Healthcare CRM Market: Functionality Movement Analysis

4.3. MEA Healthcare CRM Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

4.4. Customer Service and Support

4.5. Digital Commerce

4.6. Marketing

4.7. Sales

4.8. Cross-CRM



Chapter 5. MEA Healthcare CRM Market: Deployment Mode Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. MEA Healthcare CRM Market: Deployment Mode Dashboard

5.2. MEA Healthcare CRM Market: Deployment Mode Movement Analysis

5.3. MEA Healthcare CRM Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

5.4. On-premise Model

5.5. Cloud/Web-based Model



Chapter 6. MEA Healthcare CRM Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. MEA Healthcare CRM Market: End Use Dashboard

6.2. MEA Healthcare CRM Market: End Use Movement Analysis

6.3. MEA Healthcare CRM Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

6.4. Healthcare Providers

6.5. Healthcare Payers

6.6. Life Sciences Industry



Chapter 7. Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Functionality, Deployment Mode, End Use

7.1. MEA Healthcare CRM Market: Regional Dashboard

7.2. MEA Healthcare CRM Market: Regional Movement Analysis

7.3. MEA Healthcare CRM Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses by Functionality, Deployment Mode, End Use, 2018 to 2030

7.4. MEA

7.4.1. South Africa

7.4.1.1. Key country dynamics

7.4.1.2. Regulatory framework/reimbursement structure

7.4.1.3. Competitive scenario

7.4.1.4. South Africa market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.4.2. Saudi Arabia

7.4.3. UAE

7.4.4. Kuwait



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.2. Company/Competition Categorization

8.3. Vendor Landscape

8.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

8.3.2. Key customers

8.3.3. Key company market share analysis, 2023



