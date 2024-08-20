Decisions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AUGA group, AB which took place on 20th August 2024

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AUGA group, AB (legal entity code 126264360, address: Konstitucijos ave. 21C, Vilnius; Company) took place on 20th August 2024, the shareholders attending the meeting held 131,086,869 shares, which entitled them to 131,086,869 votes (i.e. 56,07% of votes granted by all shares of the Company.

The following decisions have been taken at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders:

Appointment of the auditor to audit consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year 2024 and 2025 and approval of auditor’s remuneration.

Decision:

To appoint Grant Thornton Baltic UAB (code: 300056169) as the Company‘s audit enterprise to perform the audit of the Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements for the 2024 and 2025 financial year. To authorize the Company‘s General manager to conclude the agreement for audit services, establishing the payment for services as agreed between the parties but in any case, not more than EUR 94,600 (ninety-four thousand six hundred) (VAT excluded) per year for the audit of the Company‘s Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements.

