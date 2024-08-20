Lean Solutions Group Secures Recognition on the 2024 Inc. 5000 List for Fastest Growing Companies

-- Lean Solutions Group achieves 622% 3-year revenue growth, earning a spot on Inc.’s list for the 6th consecutive year --



CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lean Solutions Group (LSG), a leading global provider of strategic support services for the transportation and logistics, insurance and financial services industries, with operations in the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Mexico and the Philippines, today announced the company earned a spot on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list. This year marks the 6th year in a row that the company has earned this industry recognition. The prestigious award recognizes the fastest growing U.S.-based, privately held companies.

“The Inc. 5000 recognition for 2024 is once again an honor. We are privileged to serve a fantastic roster of clients, and this award only validates their trust in our world-class employees, technology, and services,” said Jack Freker, Chief Executive Officer. “This year’s award is distinct and a notable tribute as it marks the 6th in a row despite achieving considerable scale, and overcoming the pandemic, record inflation, and global supply chain disruptions. Lean Solutions Group earned the number 795 slot, experiencing a robust 622% 3-year growth as we continue to provide workforce optimization solutions throughout Latin America and the Philippines to leading companies in the industries we serve.”

Lean Solutions offers multiple growth solutions through a suite of advanced services, including back-office operations, sales and sales support, marketing, and business process outsourcing (BPO), all enabled by an integrated technology approach. Founded in 2012, the company has gained numerous awards and recognitions for outstanding support and services, and has expanded its client base 21% from 2023-24.

“We work closely with our clients and prospects every step of the way to ensure we understand their goals and provide the right expertise, and best tools, resources, and qualified talent. We’re thrilled to be on the list this year and continue to strive to lead our industry every year,” added Chris Strammiello, Chief Revenue Officer.

About Lean Solutions Group

Lean Solutions Group, established in 2012 and based in Coral Springs, Florida, is a nearshore and offshore services provider with a highly scalable workforce of approximately 9,000 employees, with operations at seven offices in Colombia, Guatemala, Mexico, and the Philippines. Partnering with more than 500 U.S.-based companies, the advanced service offerings of Lean Solutions Group's include back-office operations, sales and sales support, marketing, and business process outsourcing (BPO), all enabled by an integrated technology approach. By leveraging the best talent, culture, and economics, Lean Solutions provides proven client solutions to grow their business, lower operational costs, improve quality and insights. For more information, visit https://www.leangroup.com/.

